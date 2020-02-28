HB 4571 failed to turn back time

Geer Box

Picture this: It’s 1975. Time to fill up my Chevelle. “How ya doin’, Charlie?”

“Fine, Ray. Fill ‘er up, regular.”

“Pop the hood and we’ll check that oil. Oh, did you know your right-front tire is low?”

“I thought it was pulling to one side...”

“We’ll air it up and you’ll be good to go, buddy.”

• • •

It’s 2020: Time to fill up my Cruze. Swipe my card. Pop the fuel door. Unscrew the cap. Pump the gas. Cap back on, door closed, receipt grabbed. No oil check, no air check. No attendant,either.

As Cher would sing, “If I could turn back time ...”

A Chicago area representative tried to do just that in February. Camille Lilly (D-Oak Park) introduced House Bill 4571: The Gas Station Attendant Act. If it had passed, it would have been illegal for any person to pump his or her own gas at an Illinois station come next January 1. HB 4571 died in committee; it had more problems than a rusted-out Chevy Vega.

Lilly wanted to increase employment by hiring more attendants, yet she had no idea how many attendants would be hired, nor which gas stations would qualify. Even she admitted, “It’s not soup yet.” She didn’t even get to light the burner under the soup pot before the stove blew up.

What would you do if you drove a diesel vehicle, be it an ‘80s Oldsmobile or a Ram 2500? Or an 18-wheeler? Critics noted HB 4572 appeared to discriminate against them since it mentioned gasoline stations only. And what if you drove a Bolt, a Leaf or a Model X Tesla? Electric-vehicle drivers need love, too.

Currently, Oregon and New Jersey are the only states that ban self-service gas stations. However, a few Oregonians are now legally pumping their own fuel — but only at small, standalone stations in towns with fewer than 40,000 residents. (Oregonians are underwhelmed at last check.)

In New Jersey, you could be fined up to $500 if you try to fill your ride up yourself (talk about gas pains). Yet in the Garden State, your full-service pump jockey needs only one day’s training — and a signed certificate from the station manager — to qualify under that state’s 1949 law. One whole day.

“Jersey girls don’t pump gas,” the saying goes, but Illinois girls do (and have for years). One of the running gags in the Geer family is that my incomparable Angie claims she’s “allergic to gasoline.” So, when her “dear, sweet, lovable hubby” (Angie’s words) wasn’t available to fill up the fuel tank, school-aged Jessica and Melissa quickly learned to fill up the Celebrity or Sable wagons they grew up in. And they still pump their own fuel today.

All kidding aside, you still can get an attendant to help you fuel your car. At virtually all locations, you can push a button near the pumps — or honk your horn — to have someone come out and help. And you didn’t need a Chicago area Democrat to turn back time.

