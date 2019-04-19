Health or wealth? Truth about false choices

letter to editor stock image

North Carolina took a bold step toward protecting the health of its citizens and the environment that supports them: the state’s Department of Environmental Quality ordered the country’s largest electric company, Duke Energy, to remove all toxic coal ash from its 14 active and shuttered power plant sites across the state. Duke estimates the cost of this cleanup to be about $10 billion, taking years to complete.

This is an important lesson for us in Illinois, as we have more than 80 coal ash impoundments across the state at open and closed coal plants. Many of these plants are owned by Dynegy-Vistra and have ash ponds that sit dangerously close to water sources and put our communities at risk.

Companies like Duke and Dynegy-Vistra would prefer a quicker and cheaper “cap and run” approach. With “cap and run,” coal ash pits are covered with a supposedly waterproof cap that keeps out rain but allows continual leakage through unlined or inadequately lined bottoms, allowing toxic metals such as mercury, lead and arsenic to leach into groundwater and threaten drinking water supplies for surrounding communities. This option also fails to stop groundwater from rising during times of heavy rain and flooding.

Companies have argued that the cost of responsible dry removal of coal ash to a suitable location where it can be safely contained is too high.

Those of us who live in the Metro East had better pay attention to the situation down South, because we could easily find ourselves in the middle of a false choice between our health and company wealth.

Dynegy-Vistra owns the shuttered Wood River Power Plant, which is situated on a flood plain adjacent to the Mississippi River in East Alton and contains coal ash storage ponds.

Groundwater testing in groundwater wells adjacent to those ponds revealed arsenic levels that are 6 times the U.S. EPA’s safe levels; boron that exceeds EPA health thresholds by 23 times; molybdenum that is nearly 9 times safe levels; and sulfate that is nearly double EPA’s health threshold.

Living near a wet coal ash storage pond is significantly more dangerous than smoking a pack of cigarettes a day, according to an EPA risk assessment. The toxins found in coal ash have been linked to organ disease, cancer, respiratory illness, neurological damage, and developmental disorders and reproductive problems. People living within one mile of unlined coal ash ponds can have a 1 in 50 risk of cancer.

Yet Dynegy-Vistra, which merged last year in a deal valued at more than $20 billion, is planning to cap and run, just as Duke Energy did, saying responsible cleanup will mean higher rates for customers, creating a false choice that protects company wealth at the expense of community health.

Wood River is our local concern, but the threat of coal ash pollution is multiplied up and down Illinois. Groundwater at 22 of 25 Illinois coal ash sites where the groundwater has been tested is contaminated with one or more toxic coal ash pollutants. Illinois is one of the states most affected by coal ash waste and pollution, which is creating a growing crisis that threatens our groundwater, rivers and lakes, health, and property values. Inadequate federal and state coal ash standards have left the state largely unprotected.

It’s time for Illinois legislators to take action and protect our health by stopping ongoing groundwater contamination and requiring dry handling and disposal of coal ash. As a concerned citizen, I demand that communities have a voice through meaningful participation in decisions on coal ash removal and demand guarantees that corporate polluters give up some of their wealth to fund adequate cleanup so taxpayers aren’t left with the bill.

Here in the Metro East, there will be an important hearing about the Wood River site at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the Riverbender Community Center, 200 W. Third St. in Alton. I hope you’ll join me there and add your voice to this important issue.

Toni Oplt

Metro East Green Alliance