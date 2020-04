James and Vivian Heinemann of Alton celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on April 16, 2020.

James Heinemann and the former Vivian Edwards were married April 16, 1960, in Troy.

James is a retired electrician at SIUE and IBEW Local 649.

Vivian is retired from Jefferson-Smurfit in Alton.

Their children are Michael J. Heinemann, Todd E. Heinemann and Lisa A. Long. They have three grandchildren.