Hide-and-seek this ain’t

“Ready or Not”

Rated R

4 1/2 stars

If horror and comedy can ever work together like peanut butter and jelly, then “Ready or Not” is a shining example.

The plot surrounds Grace (Samara Weaving) and Alex Le Domas (Mark O’ Brian) on their wedding day. Grace is marrying into a wealthy family that obtained its fortune creating a board game empire. The family has a tradition that turns the wedding into a game, and “hide and seek” suddenly becomes a fight for survival as it becomes clear this family is anything but normal — if they find her, they will kill her.

The actors playing the Le Domas family members excel in their respective roles. Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell, Melanie Scrofano, Nicky Guadagni, Elyse Levesque and Kristian Bruun all deliver horrifying performances in their own unique ways and they bring a nice variety of acting styles to the table.

The obscenely rich and detailed mansion is pure perfection for a game of hide-and-seek, as there are hidden passageways used by the servants and features like a dumbwaiter that’s large enough to hide in.

The comedy is quite refreshing. The reveal that this is not regular game of hide-and-seek is both hilarious and violently shocking. The absurdity of the situation and the violence is where the film gets its comedy, and it works spectacularly. It is filled with an abundance of cheesy one-liners that are an homage to 1980s action films, and one can’t help but smile at the silliness.

The entire movie is a delightful experience, and it delivers a twist ending that won’t be forgotten any time soon. It’s great to see a film relish its own insanity, be self-aware and not take itself too seriously. The directors (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett) are part of a filmmaking collective and their quirky approach is refreshing among what can often be a stale and formulaic industry.

It really is one of the funniest films of 2019 and achieves a balance of comedy and absurd violence to near perfection. For those looking for some laughs and intelligent shock value, this is the movie to see.

“Ready or Not” is playing at AMC Edwardsville 12.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter