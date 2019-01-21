High standards are important for children

letter to editor stock image

Brenda Kennedy tells a story of growing up that is so missing today. She points out how parents err not teaching children to respect others. That is learned only at home.

My parents always reviewed each report card and never accepted that we had a poor teacher. “Your teacher has 25 other students to teach, so you pay attention in class and study her lessons” was the only answer to expect. Today so many parents think they have to shelter a child from any and all criticisms and disappointments. In organized sports, every child gets a medal or trophy so as not to feel a failure. Does that not sully finishing on top as the winner or even second or third best? Does it fail to teach us we sometimes must work harder to be the winner?

Today schools pass everyone on to the next grade rather than face parents and administrators who won’t accept the kid did not pay attention in class or was otherwise aware the teacher would be blamed by all. Worse still is the lack of curriculum in reading, math, science and in my opinion history of the Constitution of the U.S.A. that sets us apart from the failed world of central government control and direction. I had to pass a test on the Constitution in civics class. Is there any such thing today as civics class or American history?

Our schools send graduates on to college totally unprepared for independent study and work to acquire the discipline and knowledge to succeed in a job in industry or business. Worse still is too many colleges have become a refuge from the real world, and they too fail to prepare students to be independent thinkers and reliable employees. Safe havens from prejudice or the ability to confront discrimination rather than the self-confidence to argue a coherent dissent seems to be disappearing today. Too many colleges and their liberal professors teach that government can provide free college, Medicare for all, and equal pay regardless of performance, and taxing the wealthy will pay for everything.

Ms. Kennedy tells us how important her family was even with a single parent to raise them. Until society returns to the need for family and its support, we will be raising the snowflakes that seem so ever present and around us today.

Ron Jones

Alton