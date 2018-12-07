High steaks

secret diner new logo

I went to the heart of Jersey County for my latest stop. This new hot spot is located in this community in the center of the county. It’s on the town’s main drag through a strip of businesses.

Street parking is available in front of the building. The small entrance is unassuming, but the restaurant’s name is prominently displayed.

Once inside you’ll see the long, narrow restaurant. The wooden bar runs the length of the right side of the room along a brick wall, housed with a plethora of stools. A small gaming room sits to your left as soon as you enter with slots. It has a door to access the area.

There are several high, long tables with padded stools near the entrance, too. Tons of small square wooden tables sit throughout the rest of the dining area, leading to a small stage for live entertainment along the left wall. The hallway narrows and continues to the back where the restrooms can be found, along with the open kitchen. There’s also a small patio on the side of the building for outside dining on nice days.

TVs line the wall behind the bar. There is wood flooring throughout the restaurant. It just offers a relaxing neighborhood pub feel.

I ponied up to the bar on my visit, watching sports on one of the TVs while I awaited service. It was mid-afternoon when I was there and not too busy, but they had a private party booked for dinner, so it can get quite busy.

The bartender took care of me and did a great job. He was very friendly and kept on top of my needs.

As for the food, I went with a daily special, which you can never go wrong with. Here every night is steak night. For $18 you get a 10-ounce New York strip steak and two sides. For my sides I went with a house salad and green beans.

The salad arrived first. It was an Italian salad, served on a bed of spring mix with pepperoni, red onions, pepperoncini peppers and mozzarella cheese. I ordered poppyseed dressing for it. The salad was decent-sized and had a fantastic flavor. The dressing was super creamy and sweet, the pepperoni gave it some saltiness and the pepperoncinis supplied the kick. It was a great start.

Next came the steak and green beans. I ordered grilled onions and grilled mushrooms with my steak, and it was swimming in them. I asked for it to be cooked medium and it was a perfect pink and extremely tender and juicy.

The steak offered a hefty charbroil taste and the sauce that it came with gave a blast of sweetness. Throw in the bonus of the mushrooms and onions on every bite, and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

The green beans were fantastic, too. They were sautéed with chunks of bacon, which almost gave it a smoky taste. Everything was so tender.

I devoured every last bite and was totally satisfied. From the service, to the food, to the price, this place has it going on.

The chicken wings off the appetizer menu also are touted here. Other items that stood out to me included the pulled pork nachos and cheese curds on the apps menu and the good selection of burgers, like the avocado burger or the cowboy burger. Pizzas can also be found on the menu, with options like buffalo chicken, barbecue chicken, Italian and Hawaiian. It also has a good selection of mixed drinks like bloody marys, Moscow mules and margaritas along with wine and beer, including a few craft options. I’ll check that stuff out on my next trip.

Overall: 4 1/2 stars

Cleanliness: 4 stars

Service: 5 stars

Food: 5 stars

Price: $$

Any idea of the name of this neighborhood bar, restaurant and hidden steak treasure in Jersey County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

George's Local Brew, 205 S. State St. in Jerseyville