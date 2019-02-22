Hip to be at the Square

Nadja Kapetanovich

Who loves going to the mall? I know I do! In fact, I went there just so I could write this article. The mall has great historical pictures and awesome stores, so I thought it would be interesting to talk about. There are some great pictures there, so I will talk about that first.

One of the pictures there is a picture of Robert Wadlow’s Alton High School class photo. It always gets my attention because he is very tall, and everyone else looks very short compared to him! Another picture is of the confluence where the Mississippi and Missouri rivers touch. I just think it is very interesting.

Hallmark is one of my favorite stores at the mall. It has items from cards, to very soft stuffed animals that I can never resist petting. I love to go there to look at the little sculptures and tokens, too, because they are cute. They also have chocolate.

Bath and Body Works is another of my favorite stores at the mall. It smells so good, and I love soap and lotion and things like that. The candles smell amazing; I know because we have a couple hundred. (Maybe that is a slight exaggeration.)

Finally, Hayner Library has a branch at the mall. I love to go to the library and just sit and read for a while. I love reading, and sometimes I even will write at the library. In the summer they hold reading competitions for older kids, and they also have a kids’ club for younger kids to participate in activities and read. I used to love coming to the kids’ club in the summer every week; I thought that was very fun.

Jenna Fassler is a sixth-grade student at Alton Middle School. Her favorite place to go in the mall is the Cookie Factory, and I certainly agree with her choice. The cookies are very delicious, and the food in general is amazing. Jenna also enjoys going to Olga’s Kitchen, and especially enjoys their bread.

In conclusion, who doesn’t love Alton Square Mall? I know my friends and I do! Maybe you should go to the mall, too!

