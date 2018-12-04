Holding companies accountable for toxic coal ash

× Expand Susan Murray speaks during a Springfield press conference about coal ash.

A lifelong learner and outdoor enthusiast, I have made the Riverbend community my home since 1982. When I arrived in the area, I found that two local coal-fired power plants contributed energy to our grid. I knew that burning coal contributes to air pollution, but I didn’t know that coal ash — the material that remains after coal is burned — contains concentrated amounts of heavy metals like arsenic, lead, and mercury. A few years ago I learned that coal ash stored in unlined or inadequately lined coal ash ponds, like some of those at the Wood River plant, can leach heavy metals into the groundwater.

Although the shuttered plant in East Alton no longer releases toxins into the air, at least 1.5 million cubic yards of coal ash are still stored there. Sierra Club and other environmental groups completed an analysis of coal ash contamination in Illinois using information that just recently became available to the public. Tests at groundwater wells close to the ash ponds at the Wood River plant showed that heavy metals, including boron, arsenic, molybdenum, and lithium, are polluting our groundwater at levels well above the EPA health thresholds. I find this frightening. Groundwater discharges into lakes, streams, and wetlands. It is used for drinking water and to irrigate crops. Many studies have found links between heavy metals and diseases like cancer, stroke, or coronary disease. Like me, you probably know people who are suffering from these diseases. I cannot understand why we are allowing heavy metals from coal ash to leach into our groundwater.

Sadly, many communities in Illinois are impacted by coal ash. Coal ash is stored at 24 sites across Illinois. At 22 of the sites in Illinois, heavy metals are leaching into the groundwater.

Groundwater contamination isn’t the only problem with coal ash ponds. Earlier this year, we saw flooding from Hurricane Florence in North Carolina submerge coal ash ponds, spreading contaminants to nearby waterways. The Wood River coal ash sits dangerously close to the Mississippi River, in an area that regularly floods during heavy rains.

There is another part of the toxicity equation in addition to human suffering. We cannot have a healthy economy without a healthy population. Ongoing heavy metal pollution will lead to mounting costs for health care, time off from work, and other economic factors. We are all affected by coal ash, either directly or indirectly.

Before Dynegy-Vistra closed the Wood River plant, company executives promised they would invest $18 million to address on-site coal ash issues. Unfortunately, we haven’t heard from them since and we don’t know what, if anything, has been done. I went with representatives from the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club and Metro East Green Alliance to Springfield on Nov. 28 to call on our state legislators to hold corporations like Dynegy-Vistra accountable. The state of Illinois must take decisive action now to address the coal ash crisis in Illinois.

So what are we asking for? We are asking simply that we and our children and our children’s children can live healthy, productive lives free from the impact of toxic metals left to pollute our land and water. We are asking that corporations that prospered from doing business in Illinois be held accountable to the taxpayers in Illinois and don’t leave us to foot the bill.

How can this be done? The state of Illinois must deliver comprehensive reform to state standards. This reform must:

Identify standards for safe storage of coal ash.

Include public input on how coal ash will be handled

Ensure the public is informed about what is happening in their own community

Hold polluters accountable for the cost of cleaning up their own coal ash mess.

While we were in Springfield, we met with Rep. Katie Stuart and Rep. Monica Bristow to express our concerns and call on them to lead on this issue so we can bring awareness and demand that our land, water, and children are protected. Visit illinoiscoalash.org to learn more about this crisis and sign our petition demanding that our legislators take action.

Susan Murray of Godfrey is a member of the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club and the Metro East Green Alliance.

