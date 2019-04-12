How do you grow?

When you’re in the dating world, one of the more common questions you hear is, “What do you do for fun?” It’s a question to see if you have anything in common.

However, I recently read that the question you should be asking is, “What do you do to grow?” Not physically, but what you do to improve yourself.

Let’s face it: we all need help. If you don’t think you need to make any improvements, you’re lying to yourself. No one is perfect and, yes, we all make mistakes, but there are those who know they do and those who don’t want to admit it.

When we are willing to change, then we are willing to become a better version of ourselves.

So, what can we do to grow? Some people go to therapy, others read self-help books or listen to podcasts (anything Brené Brown or TED talks works for me), learn a new language, ask friends and family for feedback to gain an additional perspective of ourselves, cultivate a new habit, or get a mentor or coach.

However, there is another way to gain personal growth, and that is to volunteer.

Time is precious, so who and what we give it to should be what inspires us, not drags us down. When we are inspired, we grow. We become passionate and want to share those experiences. We do things that create change.

I’ve volunteered my time through the years. It started when my son was still young and I became involved with Alton Band and Orchestra Builders. From there, I found other things that filled my soul, like helping with a fashion fundraiser and getting involved with the YWCA of Alton.

The mission of the YWCA is about eliminating racism and empowering women. I feel there are many paths in helping do that and on May 2, the YWCA of Alton will recognize 10 women whose work lives up to the mission. The 29th annual Women of Distinction event will be at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Nine years ago, I had the privilege of being recognized, and what I learned is that even though we may come from different backgrounds, we are all doing things that not only fulfill ourselves but create positive change and growth in our community.

Congratulations to the new class of the WOD. You’ve earned your spot and are living the mission of the YWCA.

