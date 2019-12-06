How to deal with robocalls

Geer Box

It happens when you’re up to your hands in meat loaf. Up to your arms in suds. Even when you’re up to your ... heart ... in love. The phone rings. You answer. You hear this: “This is the IRS. Do not hang up. This is your last warning before we send the cops to arrest and jail you for your unpaid balance. Dial this number at once for instructions on how to pay this long-overdue balance.”

You’ve just been robocalled. If you’re not careful, you could be scammed. It isn’t the IRS. Or Ameren. The Six Mile Regional Library District posted Nov. 19 on Facebook: “We’ve learned that an SMRLD patron recently received a phone call from someone saying they were calling from the Branch Library. The caller wanted personal information. Fortunately, that library customer thought the call sounded fishy, hung up, and called us.”

A report from WFMY-TV in Greensboro, N.C. — also released Nov. 19 — claims Americans received 5.7 billion robocalls in October alone. That’s 17 robocalls per person, per day. Seems like I get 17 an hour.

I’m advised it’s my last chance to refinance my home at a lower mortgage rate. (What mortgage?) Or my car and I could be stranded if I don’t sign up at once for an extended warranty (Can you say “U. S. Fidelis?”). Or I can trade in my 2009 Focus on a 2020 Whatever (never was mine).

Robocalls flourish because they’re cheap, easy, and can be made almost anywhere, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Some robocalls are useful: Your pharmacy calls to remind you “your prescription is ready for pickup.” Your doctor calls to confirm an appointment you’d otherwise forget. If you’ve donated to a charity, you’ll be encouraged to donate in the future. And political calls are legal (interesting if you and your significant other are of different viewpoints).

Some robocalls can scare the daylights out of you. Your grandchild is hospitalized — or in jail — out of town and needs money at once. You must buy gift cards. $500 gift cards. And give us your information. (None of my grandchildren can even see over the dashboard from the back seat.)

What to do? Legitimate businesses will never notify you by phone or ask you to pay with gift cards. Don’t rely on the federal do-not-call list. It works with legitimate businesses; scammers, anything but. (Learn more at ftc/gov/calls). Don’t have caller ID or call blocking? Ask your provider about both and sign up at once. If you’re unsure about the number on the screen — even if it looks familiar — don’t answer. You could get hooked like a fish.

Get an answering machine, too. Most robocalls click off when a machine clicks on.

Should you slip up and answer a suspicious call, do not do what you’re told to do. Note the number, hang up, and do what the SMRLD suggests: “Please let us (the library, IRS, etc.) and the police know if this happens to you.”

It will be a most welcome call.

