How to disarm a trigger

Just this morning, a coworker of mine told me a story. They had just been to a local convenience store, standing in the checkout lane when they noticed a tabloid headline.

“Meghan Markle refuses First Lady’s baby gift.”

This coworker became infuriated, and even asked the cashier to verify that they were reading the headline correctly. The cashier’s confirmation made them even more incensed, and they stalked outside ... into the sunshine and into their vehicle, fuming.

The thing is, they can’t even say just why they were so angry.

The timing of the conversation was interesting, as I have been taking a hard look at the amount of time I spend allowing myself to be brought to a state of anxiety, stress and/or anger by what’s around me.

I didn’t like what I discovered. As much as sugar, coffee or cigarettes, searching out things with which I either do not agree or am convinced are just not true, simply for the sake of making myself mad, is a habit. And it plays right into someone else’s hands.

There is a word for that behavior. I was TRIGGERED. While the word itself is not new, the way we use it today dates back to the 1930s, and social media has given it an entirely new life...along with an accumulating growth in power. Today, it is used most commonly by conservatives to describe liberals or liberals to describe conservatives “taking the bait” in a political argument.

But it doesn’t always have to involve government affairs. Although I often feel a compulsive need to check the website of a certain news channel with the sole purpose of being “triggered” by the misleading and fact-deprived headlines, I am just as “triggered” when YouTube interrupts my meditation chanting video for a commercial (especially the one where some pretentious dweeb tries to tell you your website is awful, but go ahead and stop the commercial if you don’t agree. Gee, thanks for giving your permission ... arrrggghhh!).

According to Psychology Today, escaping the pattern of negative emotion to whatever affects you in life involves accepting responsibility for your reaction, recognizing your reaction, determining the source of the reaction (you should already know this, as YOU are the one who went looking for it in the first place!), choosing what you do and how you feel, and finally, actively shifting your emotional state.

In the current political climate, the last few years have created a landscape where trigger bombs are just waiting around every corner — at every dinner table, on every screen, and yes, on every newsstand. Online mob culture thrives upon that minefield. But it is up to us to decide whether we are going to continue taking the bait.

So, back to the co-worker. I told them (and was reminding myself at the same time), “Are you ever going to meet these people? No. They have absolutely nothing to do with you, and never will, and yet you let them ruin your morning. We have to stop being manipulated by things that, at the end of the day, don’t matter to us at all.”

And, for the record, after a cursory search I could find no definitive proof that Meghan Markle ever refused a gift from Melania Trump at all.