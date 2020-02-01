I-255: Do you know where you’re going to?

Geer Box

For several years, Chevrolet has encouraged motorists to “find new roads,” preferably in a Malibu, a Silverado or even a Corvette. Well, drivers of all makes and models (including this writer) will be finding new roads — or rather, new alternate roads — as one of the biggest local highway rebuilding projects in years gets underway. And they could be “long and winding.”

Interstate 255 is now shut down in two sections, in both directions, for seven miles from Collinsville Road to Interstate 64, and from I-64 to Illinois Route 15. For 10 months. The thought of not using I-255 to access I-64 seems a bit daunting, but it could be a lot worse. At least it isn’t “40 miles of bad road.”

I-255 was the last stretch of what was originally known as the Circumferential Highway, which includes the former I-244 and I-270, to be engineered (in the mid-1970s) and the last to be completed (in 1986). If you’ve driven I-255 up to now, it’s felt more like it was completed in 1886.

Potholes abounded, despite major patching projects over the past decade; even the smoother sections were enough to rattle your teeth, your tires and your temper. Lane changes had you shifting from one lane to another — which was great fun on cloudy or rainy days — in the closest thing to Dodgem Cars this side of an amusement park.

Shutting down seven miles of road for repairs is maddening, but it’s like removing several bad teeth all at once instead of one at a time. It’s not much comfort to businesses who rely on access to and from I-255 for their customers (such as the J. B. Smith jewelry store and the Rural King, both on Collinsville Road, not to mention the nearby Fairmount Park racetrack).

Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation say if all goes well, the whole project could be wrapped up by Nov. 24 (the Tuesday before Thanksgiving). Using traditional lane-shifting methods, the same project would take three to four years and cost $14 million more than the expected $64 million price tag.

Lora Rensing, project implementation engineer, says contractors could receive $50,000 a day for early completion, up to a maximum of 20 days. If the project runs late, the contractors could pay up to $50K a day for each day they’re behind.

If you’re not careful, you could feel like Dr. John; “I was on the right road, but I musta took the wrong turn.” Download and print a complete map of available alternate routes on PDF at http://www.idot.illinois.gov/projects/i-255-resurface-project. (They include Illinois 3, 15, 157, 158, 159, and 161.) You’ll “know where you’re going to,” even if you don’t have a GPS.

The 255 rebuild is the first of many scheduled under the Rebuild Illinois program — a $45 billion capital program Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed, and the first such capital program the Land of Lincoln has had in many years. Try to keep that in mind when you’re “on the road again” between now and November.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter