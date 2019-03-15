In the comfort zone

secret diner new logo

Visiting a place that specializes in serving desserts is never a bad idea, and this hot spot in western Madison County certainly doesn’t disappoint.

It’s hard to miss. The old brick building sits alongside a main road through this community. A parking lot sits next to the restaurant. It’s midsized, so there’s a possibility it could be full with this joint’s popularity. But street parking also is available.

Walk the sidewalk from the parking lot and you’ll come to the entrance. Once inside, the layout is long and narrow. There are tons of wooden tables and chairs situated on the old dark hardwood floors.

It has high ceilings with lots of low-hanging lights and fans spread throughout the eatery. There’s a counter where you pay your bill near the front, which leads to the kitchen. There’s also a small area where there’s merchandise for purchase to the right of the counter.

At the back of the restaurant, there’s a giant chalkboard featuring that day’s menu items, most notably desserts. A worker comes out and marks them off as they run out. This place is only open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, so my suggestion is show up early if you want a slice of one of their fabulous pies.

I really liked the tall windows lining the dining area where patrons can watch the bustling downtown area of this community. The ones in the back of the building even showcase a waterfront view of the city.

Pictures adorn the walls, primarily capturing the rich history and landmarks of this community, but there are also some from the region.

It offered friendly service, as we were greeted by a hostess and seated as soon as we entered — and it was very busy.

My friend and I like the touch of serving drinks in Mason jars, too. We both got water and it just reinforced the comfort level here.

It just has a very country, homey feel, like you’re visiting grandma’s house.

As for the food, there are lunch items available besides the desserts. My dining companion and I went with the same selection on our visit: an Italian beef sandwich on a pretzel bun, with a side of macaroni and cheese.

I dug into the mac and cheese first. It was extremely rich and creamy, with an almost smoky finish to it. A sprinkle of black pepper enhanced the flavor. The noodles were melt-in-your-mouth tender. It was good comfort food.

I’d say the same for the Italian beef. Pepperoncinis were served on the side, but I quickly stuffed them in the middle of my sandwich. I was impressed with the pretzel bun, which was super doughy and not dried-out. The beef was really tender and piled super high on the bun. The bun contained the juices and didn’t get overly soggy.

Of course dessert was inevitable here, so we went with cherries in the snow, which included a graham cracker crust covered with a cream cheese and whipped topping and finished off with cherries.

The crumbly crunch of the bottom was accompanied with the ultra-sweet cream cheese and rich cherries. It was all so creamy it just melted in my mouth and was the perfect cap to our comfort lunch.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - four stars

Food - four stars

Price - $

Any idea of this homey comfort zone joint in western Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: My Just Desserts, 31 E. Broadway in Alton