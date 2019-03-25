Incumbent Lewis and Clark trustees will maintain strong leadership

letter to editor stock image

Lewis and Clark Community College is a lifeline for our region. We are alumni of L&C and have spent decades volunteering on the board of directors of the L&C Foundation. Like you, we understand what it takes to save our region. It takes leadership.

That is why we are voting for George Terry, Pete Basola and Marlene Barach for L&C Trustees on April 2. We know they will keep the college a vital economic engine. Join us in applauding Terry, Basola and Barach for freezing tuition and lowering the tax levy. Join us in applauding them for their years of service as employees and now leaders of L&C, which contributes $338.5 million in regional income annually.

L&C provides more than 600 jobs to your friends and neighbors. It provides a highly trained workforce for your employers, resulting in taxpaying citizens, property owners and investors in financial institutions and local businesses.

L&C has saved your friends and neighbors tens of millions of dollars in college tuition costs, which they reinvest in their properties and local economy.

L&C’s preservation of the historic Godfrey and Edwardsville campuses brought your state income taxes back home, as did the construction and renovation of its other campuses in East Alton, Bethalto, Jerseyville, Carlinville, and Alton. They increased accessibility to high-quality college education, created jobs, raised property values and instilled community pride. Retain your quality of life and vote for Terry, Basola and Barach.

Years of leadership by the L&C board of trustees has saved our region by investing in people and properties led by a vision of prosperity for all. They provide your friends and neighbors, and their children, a fighting chance through affordable and relevant higher education.

Protect our vital community asset and cast your vote for the first three people on the ballot: Terry, Basola and Barach.

Eric Gowin, class of ‘88, president of the L&C Foundation board of directors

Sharon Roberts, class of ‘84, past president of the L&C Foundation board of directors

Dwight Werts, class of ‘73, past president of the L&C Foundation board of directors