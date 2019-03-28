Incumbents understand the needs of Lewis and Clark

letter to editor stock image

On Tuesday, April 2, there is an important local race to carefully consider — three Board of Trustees seats for Lewis and Clark Community College. Having served on this board for 14 years, I was privileged to see hundreds of students learning, being challenged and graduating as tomorrow’s leaders for our community’s business, professional and civic interests. As trustees, we had to consider and balance needs to introduce and advance educational trends and resources while being wary and respectful stewards of hard-earned taxpayer dollars. Such decisions were sometimes difficult and judgmental, but with the leadership of dedicated administrative officers, staff and faculty, providing a successful, ongoing educational experience for students from our seven counties was always in the forefront.

I cannot speak for all those running for the three seats, but do know that my prior colleagues on the board — George Terry, Pete Basola, and Marlene Barach — are both qualified and understand the intricacies and interests of the college, its students and taxpayers. Under their leadership during their terms, Lewis and Clark Community College reduced local property taxes and froze tuition to help keep college affordable for working families. Such metrics rank favorably relative to other Illinois junior colleges. In addition, the three incumbents helped lead critical initiatives to ensure the expansion of vocational education and technical training programs to create hundreds of job opportunities for graduating students. Terry, Basola, and Barach understand the need to spend taxpayer money responsibly while never losing sight of the vision to ensure Lewis and Clark remains a top-notch college.

When you cast your vote on April 2, please remember and support the top three whom I fully endorse: George Terry, Pete Basola, and Marlene Barach.

George S. Milnor

Former Lewis and Clark Community College trustee