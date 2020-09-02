Information on the graduated income tax proposal

× Expand The Illinois State Capitol

Governor Pritzker is proposing a change to the Illinois Constitution, which would change the way the state of Illinois assesses income tax.

Ahead of the November election, I wanted to give members some easily accessed resources and information on this proposition. This is a personal vote for each of you, and the JCBA is not taking a position one way or the other.

Among states in the nation that tax income, nine — including Illinois — assess a flat rate while 32 do so on a sliding scale. Illinois has had a flat rate structure since 1969. To change that, 60 percent of those voting on the change will need to approve it, or a simple majority of all those who cast ballots in the election.

The state of Illinois currently has a flat rate income tax of 4.95 percent. Everyone is taxed the same on their income. If the amendment passes in November, under tax rates approved by the General Assembly, the tax rate would drop to 4.75 percent for the first $10,000 of income for single and joint filers. Income between $10,000 and $100,000 would be taxed at 4.9 percent, and the rate would remain at 4.95 percent for income between $100,000 and $250,000.

From there, single filers would be 7.75 percent for income between $250,000 and $350,000, and 7.85 percent for income between $350,000 and $750,000. Joint filers would be taxed at 7.75 percent on income between $250,000 and $500,000, and 7.85 percent on income between $500,000 and $1 million.

After that, all income for single filers that make over $750,000 or joint filers that make over $1 million annually will be taxed at 7.99 percent.

See the tax calculator to see how you and your family/business will be affected if the amendment were to pass. How you are affected may also be more complicated if your business is a corporation, you pay replacement taxes, or you have pass-through business income. If you are concerned, you may wish to contact a financial professional.

Common arguments for voting 'yes':

(citations can be found in the link so you can decide what bias, if any, exists in the source)

97 percent of taxpayers would pay the same or less under the proposed graduated income tax.

A graduated tax is 'fair' and ensures the people are taxed in proportion to their income.

A tax increase is needed to pay down pension debt and avoid cutting essential services. Spending for K-12 education, higher education, healthcare, and human services has decreased over 20 percent in real terms since 2000.

Common argument for voting 'no':

Government should not be trusted. This constitutional amendment makes it easier for the legislature to raise taxes not just this time, but in future too.

High earners already pay more, and we should not place any more of a burden on our businesses and job creators.

The current cost of government is too high, and cuts to spending must be made, even if they are painful.

I'd urge everyone to do their own research, as how you are affected monetarily will be subject to your own circumstances. Millions of dollars will be spent by political PACs on both sides of this issue, so this won't be the last you'll hear about the graduated income tax.

And most importantly, cast your vote one way or another on Nov. 3!

Kind regards,

Beth Bear

Chamber Director