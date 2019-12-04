Investigating the investigators

letter to editor stock image

I do not expect to see anything critical of the FBI and CIA on their messing in the 2016 election. There might be a bit of left-hand criticism, but not that both agencies worked unlawfully for Obama Democrats to elect Hillary Clinton. In spite of James Comey’s strange involvement in her unlawful handling of classified documents on her private home server, the FBI ruled it not a violation, even though many have gone to prison for this security breach. Her reason was to prevent the government from seeing her working to get over $100 million of foreign contributions to the Clinton Foundation. A young Navy sailor went to prison for sending his girlfriend a selfie inside his submarine because there was classified equipment in the background photo. What horrible injustice.

But nothing will come out of the Horowitz investigation because he and all the rest involved are part of the Washington establishment who will always come together to protect one another. All these top players are there to see nothing serious reflects poorly on the Washington bureaucracy’s self-indulgent protection of their share of $1 trillion-plus government budgets. And therein lies the only hope of draining some of the deep swamp of some 3 million bureaucrats and lobbyists who feed at the same trough with congressmen. The size of government must be reduced for any hope of containing this atrocity. Unbelievably, there is no accurate count of the size of government agencies. We pay congressmen to write laws to protect us and they delegate to the hundreds of quasi-judicial agencies Congress created that write regulations costing taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars. Congress does this to avoid any blame to congressmen for these intrusions into our lives. In the least, any regulation costing $100 million needs Congress’ recorded vote of approval.

Strangely, there is no official count of how many agencies and bureaucrats exist. Some report 174 departments, agencies and sub-agencies, others 440. Suggestions of moving them from Washington to other states is no solution for reducing size — but more importantly — cost of government. No state will suggest reducing department size if located there. The only possible way to reduce size is to cut the budget. That can be done. Otherwise, unions prevent firing or layoffs. However, if budgets are reduced there is no alternative but to reduce staff. Departments cannot spend more than budgeted.

Is this likely? Not very. State governments are the same. Illinois may be the worst now, with more than $150 billion in pension and healthcare liabilities, all unfunded. But unions and Democrats will not change that. Republicans have had no stomach to change this, either. The only possibility seems if we citizens petition for a constitutional amendment that federal and state budgets cannot operate in deficit. That, too, seems unlikely, so we will face higher taxes instead. Bureaucracy works for perpetuity. In the late 1500s, England formed the Coast Watchers, who sat on the Cliffs of Dover watching out to sea for an expected Spanish Armada invasion. The Coast Watchers were disbanded in like 2007. So don’t hold your breath.

Ron Jones

Alton