Is presidential impeachment a "witch hunt?"

My name is Charles, and I am “Bewitched.” Before you call your friendly neighborhood exorcist, I remind you: You could be “Bewitched,” too. Perhaps you tuned in every Thursday night to follow the magical mix-ups involving Darrin and Samantha, Endora, Mrs. Kravitz, Uncle Arthur, Larry Tate, and later, Tabitha and Adam. (Reruns still play weekdays on Antenna TV.)

In the beginning, I paid more attention to the Chevrolet commercials than the story lines, but Elizabeth Montgomery was always easy to look at. And, in the later years, Dick Sargent’s Darrin had a devastatingly dry wit (no doubt sharpened by a real witch of a mother-in-law).

Fifty-five years after “I, Darrin, Take This Witch, Samantha” first aired, the story of a truly mixed marriage still brews up lots of laughs with viewers the world over. If you watch closely, you may even learn something.

The political sniping of the past three years has pitted liberals against conservatives on topics such as national defense, immigration, racism, gay rights, tariffs, climate change and abortion. Yet, one year before the next general election, some people wonder if the impeachment of President Donald Trump is worth pursuing or — no pun intended — just a witch hunt by disgruntled Democrats still upset Hillary Clinton didn’t win in 2016.

Speaking of witch hunts: In the Nov. 23, 1967, episode, “Samantha’s Thanksgiving to Remember,” bumbling Aunt Clara zaps the Stephenses to 1692 Salem, where Darrin strikes a match to light a fire. What follows is hilarious fiction, but Samantha’s defense of Darrin — now accused of, and on trial for, witchcraft — serves as a warning for all who are tempted to sling the first handful of mud or cast the first stone:

“Art thou clumsy? ‘Tis not thy own fault; cry witch. Art thou forgetful? Blame not thyself; cry witch. Whatever thy failings, take not the fault upon thyself. ‘Tis more a comfort to place it on another. And how do we know we decide who is the witch? Simple. Does someone speak differently from thee? A sign of witchery.

“Does he show different mannerisms? Witchery, of course. And should we not find differences of speech to support a charge of witchery, be of good cheer. There are other differences. What of him who looketh different? What of her whose name has a different sound?

“If one examineth one’s neighbors closely, he will find difference enough so that no one is safe from the charge of witchery. Is this what we seek in this new world? Methinks not. The hope of this world lieth in our acceptance of all differences and a recognition of our common humanity.”

If you got past what Darrin called the “pilgrim talk,” but still don’t understand, just switch “witch” to your favorite pejorative. But unlike “Bewitched,” what you’re seeing now isn’t interrupted every few minutes for a blurb about the newest Camaro or Quaker Oats cereal (think “puff-ed wheat”). This isn’t Salem, 1692. This is America, 2019. Some things still haven’t changed.

