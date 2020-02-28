Isle dining

This new bar and restaurant in western Madison County is keeping busy as it builds popularity.

Nestled in a small building right along the main drag through this community, it’s easy to find. A large sign stands next to the road with the establishment’s name in plain sight. There is a parking lot wrapped around the building and vestibules on either side to enter.

It’s an open square dining area with a wood-topped L-shaped bar in front, with wooden chairs lined around it. If I have one complaint, the chairs are a little short for the bar. There’s a big mirror behind the bar with a plethora of liquor and beer displayed on shelves in front of it. There are a couple of craft beer selections and plenty of liquor choices. They dabble in several Irish whiskeys and have craft drinks available like Magners cider.

Tons of tables are spread throughout the restaurant with a couple of booths along the wall. A pool table in the back corner offers entertainment.

It features wooden flooring throughout and an outside patio in front of the building for dining and chilling during warmer weather.

The fairly large menu offers a slew of super cheap choices. My dining companion and I were stoked to get our hands on one. We ponied up to the bar on our lunch visit.

I was intrigued by the Irish fare on the menu, but got started with an appetizer of cheesy tater tots prior to my main course of shepherd’s pie. My friend went with a chicken Philly sandwich and fries.

The tots arrived first and were breaded balls served with marinara sauce. They were piping hot and chock full of tender potatoes and cheese encapsulated in a GBD (golden, brown, delicious) cocoon. It was a great comfort starter for just $5.

Next came the shepherd’s pie. They call it shepherd’s pie, but to be technical it’s cottage pie. The difference between these Irish delicacies are shepherd’s pie is made with lamb meat, while cottage pie consists of ground, or minced beef, which they use here.

If you’re not familiar with this delicacy, it includes mashed potatoes, brown gravy, lamb, or beef, vegetables like peas, carrots, celery and onions, all topped with cheese. It’s just a great comfort meal.

Here it consists of mashed potatoes with a homemade brown gravy sauce topped with a beef patty, peas and carrots and blanketed in melted cheese.

Now I am not a fan of gravy at all, but it works in this concoction because it is minimal and the other ingredients really overpower it. The fresh peas and carrots drive the taste here, along with the beef and cheese. The mashed potatoes and gravy complete the experience by adding a creamy texture to the finished product. It was very good, and again only $5.

My friend enjoyed his chicken Philly, too. It has tender slices of grilled chicken with sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms and finished off with cheese.

The extensive menu also has burgers, wings, salads and a ton more apps, sandwiches and entrées.

Check out their signature hangover on the apps menu, featuring fries, chili, a hamburger, cheddar cheese and two eggs all melded together. It’s their take on a slinger. There’s also a Guinness beer cheese soup that sounds good, fried chicken, tacos, burritos and a Reuben that caught my eye.

The wing menu’s kickin’ bourbon and mango habanero barbecue wing sauces sound scrumptious, too.

Overall - three and a half stars

Cleanliness - three stars

Service - three and a half stars

Food - four stars

Price - $

Any idea of the name of this neighborhood bar and grill dabbling in Irish fare in western Madison County? Scroll down to find out!

ANSWER: O’Ryan’s Bar and Grill, 57 Edwardsville Rd. in Wood River

