It’s grandma time — but what’s in a nickname?

When you find out you’re going to be a grandmother, it’s one of those moments that you couldn’t be more filled with joy. It’s also when a grandmother-to-be immediately starts to think about what she wants to be called — I know I did.

Grandmothers today have more choices than ever when it comes to picking a name. It’s a serious business. They can stick with the traditional. They can choose a name associated with a particular ethnicity, nationality or other group, or they can choose a more hip grandmother name. Better yet, they can even make up their own name.

I liked Mimi and Gigi. I also liked CC, a play on my name, but it’s not the name my son selected for me. What did he choose? Lola. Why that name? First, it’s Tagalog for grandmother. I’m sure many of you are wondering “what’s Tagalog?” It’s Filipino, which my son speaks fluent Tagalog (he’s a linguist in the U.S.M.C.), and my daughter-in-law is part Filipino, so it’s a perfect fit.

I have fond memories of what I called my mom’s parents. They were Papa and Granny. I was closer to them than my dad’s, who were simply grandma and grandpa.

I spent three weeks in February with my grandson Gabriel. He arrived nearly three weeks on early on Jan. 26, and my daughter-in-law needed help. Four days later when I arrived, my grandson was admitted into Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford for severe dehydration and jaundice; he spent two days in the hospital. I feel blessed I was able to be there when my family needed me most.

It’s hard living away from my only child, but now that Gabriel is here it’s even harder. It’s not like I can pack up and move since my son is in the Marines. They will likely be stationed at different places throughout his military career, but for the next three years they will be in Monterey, Calif.

I’ve already booked my next trip. I’m going Mother’s Day weekend. It will be the first time in seven years I’ve spent with my son, and now I get to share the special day with my daughter-in-law.

I know as Gabriel gets older he will likely change what he calls me. My son did with my parents. He called them Nana and Papa until he was a teenager, then changed it to G-ma and Old Man.

I like Lola. It’s not traditional, and anyone who know me knows I’m anything but traditional. Let’s face it: picking a name can be serious business, but no matter what they decide to call you, you’re still a grandparent and it’s the most exciting feeling.

