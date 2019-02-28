Jussie Smollett’s alleged hoax shatters more than a career

Geer Box

Promos for the Fox series “Empire” stand out among the crowded clutter of the screen. The visual of a shattered gold vinyl record “reassembling” itself into a solid disc grabs attention like few others. It reflects the struggle of three siblings fighting for control of a family-owned hip-hop entertainment company.

That shattered disc takes on a whole new meaning in the wake of the Jussie Smollett controversy. Smollett, who plays middle son Jamal Lyon, was suspended from this season’s two final episodes after turning himself in on felony charges of filing a false police report, and staging his own assault on January 29. As this is written, it’s undecided if he will return to the series.

Not only has Smollett possibly, and irreparably, shattered his TV career, he has also shattered his credibility among the African-American community and to the gay community. In original news reports, Smollett claimed two men attacked him by shouting racist and homophobic slurs in a Chicago alley. They also allegedly yelled “this is MAGA country;” one looped a noose around Smollett’s neck, to suggest a possible lynching.

Turns out the scenario was as carefully plotted and directed as an “Empire” episode itself. Prosecutors claim Smollett gave detailed instructions to the two “attackers,” including instructions as to what slurs to yell, and noted a nearby surveillance camera would record all the action. There was one major glitch in this plot, however: Chicago Police Chief Supervisor Eddie Johnson told reporters Feb. 21 the camera was pointed in the wrong direction, away from the action.

Was this “hate crime” inspired by someone who was hateful about Smollett being black? Was someone resentful about his homosexuality? Was someone jealous of his success? None of the above. The only trouble was money. Or lack of it. Police say the hoax was designed to call attention to Smollett’s unhappiness with his salary. Other reports claim he had also sent a letter to the Chicago studio where “Empire” is filmed, claiming he was being threatened.

Smollett is black and gay. The character of Jamal Lyon is black and gay. An attack on a popular, visible gay black man such as Smollett, especially by two men shouting “this is MAGA country,” captured on video, would give many people prima facie evidence America is an insensitive, racist, homophobic country that has grown worse since Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

Instead, the incident has shattered any credibility about the legitimacy of such attacks. The words “hate crime” in 2019 are just as damaging as the words “she’s a witch” were in 1692. And just as lightly tossed around. Hate crimes happen. Racial attacks happen. Homophobic attacks happen. But after all these revelations, whom do you believe?

Jussie Smollett has shattered the hopes of people whose only “crimes” were being born black. Or Hispanic. Or gay. Or of the “wrong” religious or political persuasion. Unlike the gold record in the TV ads, however, it may be impossible to put the pieces together again.

