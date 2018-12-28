"Just a spoonful of sugar"

Mary at the Movies

Disney has brought back Mary Poppins in a sequel starring Emily Blunt. I wasn’t sure if anyone could replace Julie Andrews in the original classic, but although Blunt’s voice isn’t as perfect as Andrew’s, she did a decent job singing and she is a better dancer. I bought Blunt as Mary Poppins.

“Mary Poppins Returns” takes place 25 years after the original. The Banks children are now adults — Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) is a widower with three children. He is about to lose his home, and unfortunately, sister Jane is unable to help out financially. Finding their father’s shares in the bank is the only way the two of them can save the house. So they start searching for the bonds. The evil banker (Colin Firth) does everything he can to keep the Banks from saving their home. In flies Mary Poppins to save the day with the help of her friend Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), a lamp lighter.

Joel Dawson as the youngest Bank’s child, Georgie, is delightful. This is his first role in a movie. He was terrific and you will see him in more roles in the future.

Lin-Manuel Miranda was a disappointment to me. Because of “Hamilton,” I thought he would have a great voice; he doesn’t.

The film was jam-packed with star cameos, including Dick Van Dyke, Meryl Streep, Julie Walters and Angela Lansbury.

The costumes by three-time Academy Award winner Sandy Powell are fantastic. They are bight and colorful and the kids will love them.

No one does animation better than Disney and I loved the bathtub scene. Like the original film, this sequel is wonderful fantasy. The screenplay, by David Magee, is not particularly original or even good, but no one cares. The screenplay was created by Magee, Rob Marshall and John DeLuca and I know I saw it a million times in movies of the 1920s, where the bad guy is taking the title of the home away from the rightful owner. The only thing missing here is that no one was tied to the railroad tracks, but as I said, no one cares because this is a musical.

Sadly, the music, by five-time Academy Award nominee Marc Shaiman, is nice but forgettable. There are no songs you will leave the theater humming. In fact, there were none I even remember as I am writing this review.

This is a nice film that the whole family will enjoy, but it needs a spoonful of sugar to sweeten the score.

“Mary Poppins Returns” is playing at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12.

