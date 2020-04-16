Just one more episode …

Movie review

With the ongoing circumstances, everyone is encouraged to stay at home as much as possible. But that doesn’t mean you have to be bored. There are plenty of shows to binge-watch on Netflix. All the shows on this list can be watched in their entirety on Netflix, so you won’t have to wait for any upcoming seasons to hit the platform. So make some popcorn and get comfortable, because you won’t want to get up while watching these addicting shows.

“Halt and Catch Fire” 2014 TV-14

The show begins in the early 1980s and follows a group of people in the early era of personal computing. A former IBM sales executive named Joe MacMillan (Lee Pace) recruits programmer prodigy Cameron Howe (Mackenzie Davis) and computer engineer Gordon Clarke (Scoot McNairy) to lead a ragtag team of coders and engineers to build a revolutionary computer. The show progresses through the ‘80s and into the ‘90s and follows the progression of computer technology and the internet. This show premiered on AMC and all 4 seasons of this masterpiece are on Netflix. This is probably one of the most underrated shows of all time and is definitely worthy of marathoning.

“Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated” 2010 TV-Y7

For those who aren’t familiar with the iconic cartoon series from the 1960s, it’s about a group of teenagers and a talking dog who travel around in their green van solving mysteries. Since 1969, there have been 13 incarnations of the cartoon and numerous movies. This iteration ran from 2010 to 2013 and follows Scooby and the gang as they solve strange mysteries in a town called Crystal Cove that has a dark past of unexplainable and seemingly supernatural events. Another series called “What’s New, Scooby-Doo?” is also available on Netflix. This version has three seasons and came out in 2002. If that still isn’t enough mystery-solving for you, there is also the 2D animated movie, “Scooby Doo on Zombie Island.” These should provide hours of entertainment and is perfect for the whole family.

“Hell on Wheels” 2011 TV-MA

This Western focuses on a former Confederate soldier named Cullen Bohannon (Anson Mount) and his quest for revenge. His journey takes him to a town called Hell on Wheels, where he seeks to find the Union soldier who murdered his wife and son during the American Civil War. While he is investigating, he joins the workforce for the Union Pacific’s construction of the first transcontinental railroad. Many threats and opportunities arise during his search for answers. Not only is it one of the best Western TV shows ever made, it’s also one of the best in the genre overall. This show premiered on AMC and all five seasons are available on Netflix. If you are a fan of Westerns, this is one you will want to watch all day and night.

“Penny Dreadful” 2014 TV-MA

Set in Victorian London, the plot follows Sir Malcom Murray (Timothy Dalton) as he recruits a team to find his missing daughter. This team consists of scientist Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway), a medium named Vanessa Ives (Eva Green) and an American gunslinger, Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett). They will deal with unnatural abominations and inner demons as they search for answers to the rise of monsters and missing people in London. This is a great show for horror fans because it is a love letter to the genre. It features many monsters like werewolves, vampires, witches, demons and literary characters like Dr. Dorian Gray, Van Helsing and Dracula. All three seasons of this hidden gem are available on Netflix.

“Buddy Thunderstruck” 2017 TV-Y7

This Netflix exclusive series is an animated stop motion masterpiece. The story is about a truck racing dog named Buddy Thunderstruck and his ferret mechanic sidekick. They go on many crazy adventures and create all sorts of shenanigans in their hometown of Greasepit. Even if the show wasn’t comedy gold (which it is), the animation is a sight to behold and makes it worth a watch. Unfortunately, there is only one season with 13 episodes. But it’s a hilarious adventure for the whole family and is one that you won’t forget any time soon.

