Keep Lewis and Clark on top by voting the top three candidates on April 2

LCCC logo

As current members of Lewis and Clark Community College’s Board of Trustees, we would like to thank everyone who has allowed us to serve this district and continue to make Lewis and Clark one of the top-ranked community colleges in the nation.

We are asking for your vote on April 2 and hope you will allow us to continue to serve you as members of this board.

Lowering taxes and freezing tuition

Over the past three years we have voted to reduce local property tax levies, and this year we voted to freeze tuition in an effort to keep college affordable for working families. We are committed to keeping property taxes and tuition as low as possible, while still delivering on our promise to the students and this community to provide a world-class education and programming to meet the needs of students and area employers.

Demonstrated financial responsibility

Two years without a budget from the state, and an ongoing decrease in state funding has taught us how to budget conservatively. We have had to work together as a board with the college’s administration, faculty, and staff over the past few years to ensure essential programming continues, while also making the necessary budget cuts to sustain the financial losses. While many colleges statewide were closing buildings, shutting down programs, and laying off employees during the budget impasse, Lewis and Clark was able to weather the storm without major impacts to programs or services to this community.

Keeping LC moving forward

The opponents challenging in this race want to cut programs and services at Lewis and Clark, which we feel will only serve to hurt our local economy, negatively impact our students, and thrust the college backward.

We believe we have worked hard to make Lewis and Clark a place we can all be proud of and hope you will consider allowing us to continue serving this amazing institution.

Vote to move forward. Vote for the top 3 on the ballot April 2.

Thank you in advance for your continued support.

Pete Basola is an incumbent trustee for LCCC.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter