Keeping Chapman as L&C president will safeguard college’s progress

I write this letter to express how very deeply concerned I am for the future of Lewis and Clark Community College as newly elected board members have advised President Dale Chapman they will not offer an employment agreement after the current agreement expires in June 2020. Virtually all of the 30 board members of the RiverBend Growth Association and mayors of the Riverbend are supporting Dr. Chapman’s desire to continue as president and are asking for a call to action by citizens, as you will see or have seen their printed endorsements in our area publications. They are asking citizens to contact the most recently elected board members to urge their support of an employment contract for Dr. Chapman beyond June 2020.

The names and telephone numbers of those board members are listed in the publications. I am also urging you, our citizens, to contact these board members!

Dr. Chapman and his staff have transformed the college in the last three decades from the “last chance college,” which is how many of the 5,500 students referred to the college at the beginning of Dr. Chapman’s initial term. This reference used by students in those early days completely disappeared within a short period of time as teachers, new curricula, campus educational facilities, and career programs have grown and improved dramatically. Many current graduates now receive starting salaries upon graduation ranging from $40,000 to $80,000 annually. New career programs developed by Dr. Chapman and his excellent staff include:

• Nursing, which proudly graduates 90 nurses per year, 60 more nursing graduates per year from 12 years ago

• Truck driver training/tractor trailer training

• Welding

• Process operations technology for refinery and other work

I strongly urge you to take action as quickly as possible to express to the first four board members listed on the ads your support of Dr. Dale Chapman. I also suggest you call the top party leaders of the Madison County Republican Party and ask them to support the continued employment of Dr. Chapman by speaking with these four board members no later than Monday, Oct. 7. The board is expected to take action on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

I have heard some citizens are concerned about Dr. Chapman’s salary level. I want the readers to be clear, Dr. Chapman requested the board issue a new contract with salary and benefits at their discretion. I would feel confident saying that if the college is able to find someone who has a background in higher education and has exhibited outstanding performance with a proven track record serving 20,000 students, the compensation for that individual — if fair — would be very similar to a contract offer for Dr. Chapman.

Please act on the call to action requested by the RiverBend Growth Association board members and local mayors!

Respectfully,

Jack Helmkamp