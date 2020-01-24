King of ‘cue

This barbecue staple in central Madison County recently moved to a different location in this community, so I had to check it out.

The new spot for this BBQ treasure is larger than the previous location and will feature a full outside patio when the weather warms up.

It sits in the back corner of a new shopping center. There’s not much else in this strip of businesses yet, but soon the restaurant will have plenty of neighbors. You can see the potential of the center.

The restaurant’s name is prominently displayed and easy to see from the road. The front parking lot is fairly large. You enter through a small vestibule, walk around a short wall and head to the counter to order. There are video-board menus above the counter, an upgrade from the chalkboards at the old location.

It features a big, open dining area with high ceilings, so it gets quite loud. Tons of wooden tables are spread across the large tile floor to fill the dining room. The walls are painted gray, with the signature restaurant logo painted on the far wall.

There are also tons of trophies above the front door, showcasing the plethora of success the owner of this establishment has had on the competition barbecue circuit.

Just like the old location, the delicious scent of smoked meat wafting around the dining area is the best advertisement of this joint’s awesomeness.

Choosing an item on the menu can be tough because there are so many scrumptious choices. It was a hard decision, but I ordered a half slab of ribs, chili and corn casserole on my visit.

My dining companion ordered a pork steak sandwich and baked beans.

You take a number and head to a table, and a server will bring your food.

When my half slab of ribs arrived, it was served on a metal tray and accompanied by two foam cups with corn casserole and chili, a package of saltine crackers and a ciabatta roll.

The ribs were fall-off-the-bone tender. With just a little pull, the bone would be completely devoid of meat and the smoke ring on the pork was perfect. Not overly sauced, the meat was so succulent and smoky. The flavor was unbelievable. I lathered it up with some of their sweet and smoky barbecue sauce for good measure, but it really doesn’t need it to add flavor.

I dug into the chili next and again, it was so super smoky and featured big chunks of beef and kidney beans. It had a creamy finish to it — very delicious.

I saved the corn casserole for last because I would call this a destination dish. Texture-wise, it’s a combination of crumbly and mushy; taste-wise, it’s all sweet. It will have you licking your lips and yearning for more. That’s the only complaint I have with the side order here: I want more.

The ciabatta bun is a nice add with every meal. It’s always doughy and delicious.

My friend raved about his enormous pork steak sandwich, which was also super succulent. The baked beans had that smoky and creamy finish to them, too, which he liked.

There are plenty of other epic choices here. Classics like pulled pork, smoked chicken, smoked turkey and beef brisket are available in platters or sandwich forms. Pork steaks and burnt ends are go-to items, if they haven’t run out. The burgers are all smoked, too.

Check out some other great sides, like mac ‘n cheese, sweet potato fries, potato salad, coleslaw or cucumber salad. Desserts are also available.

This is an alcohol-free establishment, but they do have a line of craft sodas.

Overall - five stars

Cleanliness - five stars

Service - five stars

Food - five stars

Price - $$

Any idea of the name of this tiny diner in southwestern Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Doc’s Smokehouse, 6108 Shoger Dr Suite D in Edwardsville