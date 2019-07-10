'Kissing is better without teeth'

Never a fan of tongue-in-cheek horror (don't get me started on "Child's Play"), I wasn't immediately on board with the first season of "Stranger Things" when it first exploded among the vastly growing sea of high-quality cable shows in 2016.

But a show about kids in 1983 who are exactly the age I was that year, battling dark forces in some kind of updated "Stand By Me" on absinthe (along with some curiosity about Winona Ryder's professional comeback from her own personal demons) pushed me to tune in ... and I was immediately hooked.

For two seasons, the cleverly written series straddled the perfect balance between '80s kitsch, action film homage, coming-of-age compositions, comedy, and a heavy dose of B-movie horror. For those of us raised on G.I. Joe, role-playing games and Dragon's Lair, it was the perfect adventure we all would have experienced had we been able to live out our imaginations.

So how does the third season, released to Netflix on July 4, measure up?

Surprisingly well. Already surviving the dreaded "sophomore slump" that has killed many a film and television franchise, "Stranger Things 3" actually hovers near the first season's high-water mark.

The tale of a group of ragtag kids battling an otherworldly entity now dubbed the "Mind Flayer" continues to expand, this season throwing Russian spies and cloak-and-dagger intrigue into the mix while also revealing a bit more about the "Upside Down," an alternate dimension seemingly always just a thin wall (or floor) away.

Immediately noticeable for this third excursion are the comedic aspects. Humor has always played a part in making the series what it is, but even the more somber moments in season three are peppered with lighthearted banter, and the episodes are all the better for it (the joke is not lost on show creators Matt and Ross Duffer, and Weird Al's "My Bologna"'s appearance in the second episode only confirms "Stranger Things" is determined to spoof itself as often as possible).

The writing continues to excel, as do the special effects. The young cast regulars, (Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp) are less cute as they approach their teenage years, but also more captivating as they continue to develop personalities distinct from "the group," while we continue to delve deeper into the human side of the mysterious Eleven (Brown).

The adult cast, led by Ryder as one of the hapless but tough-as-nails mothers, alongside David Harbour as Chief of Police Hopper, bring a sense of grounding and realism to the sometimes silly and neon-drenched universe that tosses them first one way and then another.

One peripheral character, Erica (played by an incredible 12-year-old Priah Ferguson) is bumped to series regular and often threatens to steal the show with her mouthy performance (think Dee from "What's Happening").

Anyone who grew up in that era will also appreciate the trips back in time to the local mall, reinvigorating today's decaying and haunted structures with bursts of color and bustling crowds ... you can almost smell the cheap cologne and fresh cookies from the food court as muzak plays in the background.

There is also some irony with a subplot involving the massacre of the small town business community by the mall's arrival, almost as if someone is sending a warning back to 1984 from the future.

With a shocking twist ending (wait during the final episode credits for the Marvel Universe-style epilogue), "Stranger Things 3" leaves fans wanting more, and for the uninitiated, I would strongly recommend checking out the series to experience the origin of all the buzz.

You'll never hear "The NeverEnding Story" the same way again.

Netflix, 5 stars

