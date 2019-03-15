L&C incumbent trustees deserve to be re-elected

letter to editor stock image

Lewis and Clark Community College has become one of the best colleges in the Midwest. They provide technical skills to work in manufacturing, health care, public service and 38 other career programs.

The Lewis and Clark Board of Trustees has lowered the levy the last two years and has frozen tuition for the upcoming school year.

In the upcoming election, there are three L&C board of trustees seats that are up for re-election. If you would like to see Lewis and Clark remain one of the best community colleges, I am asking you to re-elect George Terry, Pete Basola and Marlene Barach. They are the first three names on the ballot.

Michael Walters

Executive director, Southwestern Illinois Employers Association