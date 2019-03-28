LCCC needs new leadership to rethink its direction

letter to editor stock image

As a taxpayer in the Lewis and Clark district, I am disappointed at the direction the current Board of Trustees and administration have taken. They have methodically plunged the taxpayers into approximately $130 million in debt over the last 15 years. They have routinely and repeatedly made poor decisions that increased the cost of education for the taxpayers. They have impacted the bottom-line cost to the taxpayers in the following ways:

Increased the cost of tuition by approximately 21 percent over the last 5 years while enrollment has decreased approximately 25 percent since 2011.

Authorized the increase in administrative salaries, making three of the top four administrative positions the highest-paid positions in the state community college system in Illinois. This includes making the president and his wife the highest-paid couple in the state at approximately $690,000 per year collectively.

Authorized various real estate purchases, adding an additional $41 million in fixed assets since 2011 while enrollment continues to decline.

Increased debt load by an additional $33.5 million or 36 percent, totaling $130 million since 2011 with apparently no plan to pay that debt back in the near term. That equates to approximately $5.4 million annually for the interest payments alone.

The Board of Trustees has passed at least 12 bond referendums since 2003 totaling $123,272,000 in new debt to the taxpayers. Nine of those have been passed since 2011, totaling $99,737,000.

The tax levy has increased approximately 30 percent since 2008, going from .5284 to .6766 per $100 of EAV (equalized assessed valuation). Only two colleges in the state have higher levy rates than LCCC.

It is time for new leadership and fresh ideas on the Lewis and Clark Board of Trustees. We have an opportunity to change the direction we are currently headed on April 2. Vote for good stewardship of your tax dollars and sensible spending. Vote for the last three names on the ballot, Chuck Hanfelder, Julie Johnson and Kevin Rust, to help regain control of this senseless waste of taxpayer money.

Ray Wesley, Madison County Board Member

Godfrey, District 6