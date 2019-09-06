Legislation supports Alzheimer’s care

letter to editor stock image

My story is not rare, as I was one of millions of people who became a caregiver to a person with Alzheimer’s. My mom lived with the disease for more than five years, so I am aware of the emotional, physical and financial toll this disease takes. I watched mom slowly lose the core of who she was. She lost friends, lost all memory of who her children were, and never knew she had became a great-grandma.

For these reasons, I have asked my elected officials to prioritize this vulnerable population. Increased research funding is vital, but so too are enhanced care and support services for individuals and their caregivers. I am asking my senators, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, and congressman, Mike Bost, to take an active stance on this issue by cosponsoring the bipartisan Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act (S. 880/H.R. 1873) and Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019 (S. 901/H.R. 1903). The two bills will be critical in improving access to resources and enhancing quality of life for those affected by Alzheimer’s.

I hope you’ll join me in requesting Senators Durbin and Duckworth and Representative Bost to bring Alzheimer’s to the forefront of the congressional agenda. Together, we have the opportunity to help those struggling with this terrible disease until a prevention or cure is found.

For more information, please visit alzimpact.org.

Karen Carter

Granite City