Legislators advocate for local hospitals

As our communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the overwhelming need for high-quality and accessible health care, especially in rural and downstate Illinois, continues to be a priority for our residents. As local health care providers, it is critical that our hospitals, clinics and medical professionals have the resources necessary to provide the best care possible for everyone in the Riverbend and Metro East. That’s why we want to thank state Rep. Monica Bristow of Alton and Sen. Rachelle Crowe of Glen Carbon for their votes on the hospital assessment legislation, which will bring millions of dollars in new funding for our hospital systems.

Their advocacy on our behalf and support of the recent hospital assessment legislation means that our health care systems in the region will be able to make further investments in our facilities, building improvements and new technologies, so our providers can offer the highest quality care locally. This bipartisan legislation was developed with valuable input from the hospital and health care community, to help support hospitals across the state, in particular the needs of rural and downstate Illinois health providers.

These new investments will allow us to use innovative approaches to provide care, and to develop and grow our workforce. Representative Bristow and Senator Crowe’s voices and support in Springfield will help our systems continue to provide high-quality care to our community here in the Riverbend and Metro East.

On behalf of our health care systems, hospitals and providers, thank you.

Ajay Pathak

President and CEO, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center

Dave Braasch

President, Alton Memorial Hospital, BJC Healthcare