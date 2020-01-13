Let’s make Randy’s future less grim

Geer Box

I always seem to catch bad news early in the morning.

Sometimes it’s minor, like “Can you take Rosie to school? She overslept.” Sometimes it kicks you in the gut. Like when KMOX announced on Dec. 29: “We have live coverage of a major fire at an animal shelter in O’Fallon, Illinois.”

My reaction was simple and loud: “Oh! My! God!” Angie didn’t wake up immediately, but when we tuned in FOX2, there it was: A fire had destroyed the Katy Favre Assisted Living Hospice Farmhouse for Dogs at Randy’s Rescue Ranch.

I haven’t seen Randy Grim in person since May 2008, but our friendship dates to 2006, when WGNU launched his call-in show, “Animal Tails.” As his producer, I helped arrange guest appearances — and watched his reaction when he petted a corn snake live on the air (and when said snake sprang a leak on the air, on Randy). He got his revenge at a fundraiser when I joined him in a chat with an attractive blonde lady whom he did not introduce as Loretta Swit (Hot Lips from “M*A*S*H” and a major animal activist herself!). It was the only time he ever saw me speechless.

In the past decade, Stray Rescue St. Louis and its spinoff, Randy’s Rescue Ranch, have had more ups and downs than the elevator at the WGNU studios. A $100,000 award fell through in less than a year. There were major personnel issues. Major mudslinging. And a major health crisis, when Randy underwent surgery in February 2018 for an aortic aneurysm — an event similar to what killed Lucille Ball and John Ritter.

If you’ve seen or heard him on the local news since Dec. 29, you can tell he’s suffered a devastating blow. That electrical fire not only destroyed the farmhouse, but also affected plans for the dogs who lived there — the five dogs rescued early that Sunday morning, including two for whom little wheelchairs had been built because they couldn’t use their hind legs.

That generic description doesn’t do them justice. Rupert and Konan are those two dogs, and, according to Randy’s Rescue Ranch’s Facebook page, Konan is now paralyzed in all four legs. There are Pickles the pig, Johnny the longhorn steer; Paula, Georgette and Ringo, the horses “whose skeleton frames are gone,” and so many more. That doesn’t include Dani, another rescued horse now “adopted and loved” and looking absolutely beautiful. Nor does it include Gumball and Thumper, the two cats who died in the fire.

As this was written on New Year’s Eve, more than $30,000 has been raised to repair the damage, but there is so much more to do. Not only are funds needed to rebuild the farmhouse, but the ongoing needs continue, including foods and supplies to care for all the animals. To find out how you can help, visit Randy’s Rescue Ranch’s Facebook page or log onto randysrescueranch.org.

When you do, tell Randy “the bongo man” sent you. And, to borrow his radio sign-off, “Love and WOOOFFF!”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter