In reference to Charles Geer's column on global warming in the July 26 edition of AdVantage: Obviously Mr. Geer favors the theory that climate is changing naturally as he refers to "Natural Green House Gases" twice in his column and quotes only two facts - In (the) last 150 years, the increase in warmth has been 1.33 degree F, and 2018 was the warmest year worldwide since recording began. Both facts he treats rather cavalierly by saying 1.33 degrees is not exactly a heat wave and downplaying 2018 by saying in terms of 90 degree days it was only in 5th place.

How about Mr. Geer doing a followup column listing only climate change facts? No bias and let people use the facts to decide where they stand on the issue.

Some examples might include:

1. In (the) last 20 years, how many years are in the top 20 for the warmest years on record worldwide?

2. How many records were set regarding drought, rainfall, temperatures (warm and cold), etc. in last 20 years compared to the previous 50 years (include cities, states, countries, etc.)?

3. What percentage of scientists supported the new ice age theory 40 years ago that Mr. Geer referred to in his article? What percentage of scientists today support the climate change theory that man is affecting climate?

4. Maybe some facts regarding rising ocean temperatures, glacier melt and conditions in both the Arctic and Antarctica.

5. Some data on the amounts of naturally occurring green house gases by decade and amount of human generated green house gases by decade.

6. Any other fact-based data that Mr. Geer would consider relevant.

Again this should be a column based upon serious research and facts. Let people then make up their own minds.

Gary Garman

East Alton