Letter from Granite City speaks the truth about abortion

letter to editor stock image

God bless Robert Edwards of Granite City. His June 13 letter condemning the monstrosity of evil abortion should be required reading for everyone.

“Before you were formed in the womb I knew you,” said the Lord. Roe v. Wade was based on a lie, because Norma McCorvey claimed to have been raped, when in fact she was not. Split the second when on the left side of the approximately nine-month timeline you claim you can kill the baby, and on the right side, you cannot. Then explain your reasoning, if you can. The semantic games legalized murderers play are horrific. “A woman’s health” is almost never at stake. A unique unborn baby’s life always is. Murder is not a “choice,” any more than robbing a bank is a choice. Planned Parenthood is an oxymoron. It’s almost always Murder For Convenience. That’s the left for you, destroying everything they touch.

Incidentally, one of the in-your-face sneers they advance is, “Are YOU going to take care of these unwanted babies, huh, huh!” Likewise, are YOU leftists going to take care of these illegal aliens who defy our federal immigration laws, feed, clothe and house them, huh, huh? Payback is a Hillary.

John Jaeger

Irvine, Calif.