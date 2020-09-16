Letter writer asks for investigation of county emails

letter to editor stock image

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a letter sent by Andrew Kane to the Madison County Board chairman for the public comment section of the Sept. 16 County Board meeting.

There are no issues more vexing in the context of public corruption than arise out of issues involving elected, appointed, and county officials using their public office for prohibited political activity. Through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), I have obtained and uncovered several hundred emails involving high-ranking county officials and numerous county employees using their county email, while at work and on their county computers, for political purposes. I have attached a small sample of the emails obtained for your review and consideration. There is perhaps no greater violation of public trust than using a public office for personal or political gain and in this instant, there is concrete evidence of such conduct.

It would be prudent for the board to demand a formal investigation to determine the full extent and scope of the activity. There is no question that the majority of the emails attached are categorized as prohibited political activity as defined by the Madison County Personnel Policy Handbook section 40.20 and 40.21. While some of the officials and employees involved are no longer employed by the county, their behavior has only emboldened others to continue the prohibited conduct. For those officials and employees still employed, there should be swift and immediate action taken to enforce all applicable laws and pertinent policies as defined by the Madison County Personnel Policy Handbook or department policies. Given the current election cycle and that a handful of county employees and/or contractors hold active positions on various campaigns, there must be an effort to avert these types of electioneering activities.

Andrew Kane