Letter writer misinterprets Mueller report

letter to editor stock image

This is in response to Mr. (Garland) Horn’s letter of April 5, 2019.

Mr. Horn says, “Mueller was not interfered with in any way.” Trump and his Republican allies have gone after Mueller, his investigators and the press at every turn. Even when Trump was going to fire Mueller, Don McGahn, chief White House counsel, said he would quit.

Mr. Horn says, “No indictments from the Mueller report.” Actually, there are 34 indictments from the report and counting. Mr. Horn is right about one thing: “America faces a long list of problems: Its infrastructure is crumbling, education and discipline is eroding our school system.” However, Mr. Trump is doing NOTHING to alleviate those problems! As for immigration and the Southern border, America needs sensible border security, not some made-up national emergency by Trump. All of Trump’s own national security heads have testified before Congress that there is no national emergency on the Southern border. Trump is just trying to get money for “his wall” that “Mexico is going to pay for.” One final point: if anyone is “stacking the Supreme Court” it is Trump, the Senate Republicans and the Federalist Society. That’s obvious by Trump’s last two appointments to the Supreme Court and all the lower courts. Fox News shouldn’t be Mr. Horn’s only source of news. Stop drinking their Kool-Aid.

Robert Clyde

Alton