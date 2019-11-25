Letters about Trump miss the mark

letter to editor stock image

These are my views on letters to the editor by Robert Clyde and Ryan Hurt.

First question — where have you two men been for the last three years?

Before the results of the last election, Trump was asked if he would accept the results of the election. I am not sure what his answer was, but Clinton sure agreed to. When election results were published, Clinton had a different opinion.

From this point until today, the Democrats have tried to charge the president with just about everything. The latest is bribery. I believe some Democrats should be charged with treason (loss of citizenship, retirement) for trying to overthrow the elected government. Payments for the last three years should not come out of committed funds or general revenue.

Old saying: what goes around comes back. I believe there are people involved behind the scenes who do not want to be known. The Man Upstairs knows all involved. I would not want to be one of them on retribution day.

Bill Aepple

East Alton