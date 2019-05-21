Lewis and Clark board chairman should resign

letter to editor stock image

I am an elderly African American woman and find the remarks stated by David Heyen as deplorable and very bigoted.

Having lived with racism, born and raised in Alton, remembering the segregated water fountains, movie theaters, etc., and still having to see and recognize the intent of this separatism/racism is painful.

This country was built on immigrants, those forced, enslaved and brought here as my ancestors were and those seeking a better life from oppression, religious freedom and the freedom of speech.

This country, the great United States of America, was built on “in God we trust.” I ask you: where is God in this way of thinking?

Do we not know Abraham is the father of Judaism, Islam and Christianity? All three are based on love. God is love and love is God.

Yes, we have terrorists in all three; the majority of terrorists here are domestic, let us not forget that. I have noticed we really don’t discuss our homegrown issues, do we? We keep silent!

Donald Trump has approved the division going on in this country and abroad internationally. My thoughts pertain to this: he does not deserve the title of president of this great country.

Yes, David Heyen needs to step down from his position at Lewis and Clark Community College. His position should be one of unification, not division. Leaders are coming forth, great leaders are being groomed, and diversity is of the utmost importance.

Respectfully submitted,

Josephine Shafer

Alton