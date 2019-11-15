Life’s sweeteners

What makes your life sweet?

There is a fruit in Africa called the taste berry. It changes a person’s sense of taste so everything he or she eats tastes sweet for hours afterward.

As Thanksgiving approaches, we enter the season with a spirit of gratitude, which is our “taste berry.”

People will often start the month of November stating what they are most thankful for in their lives. Most will let everyone know how grateful they are for family and friends, and they do this just in time for the festival of plenty: Thanksgiving.

My taste berry is my family, specifically my son and grandson. Soon I will be in California celebrating Gabriel’s first Thanksgiving.

I’m looking forward to seeing him try some of the foods during the holiday feast. We will be having smoked turkey, maple mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and cornbread and sausage stuffing. The best part is I’m not cooking anything; well, maybe I’ll make a pie, but other than that I’ve ordered our meal from Whole Foods and will pick it up the day before Thanksgiving.

Don’t judge me for it. The last thing I want to do when I travel across the county is cook a Thanksgiving feast. I would rather spend that time enjoying my time with family, than spending much of it in the kitchen.

I’ve spent quite a bit of time on the West Coast this year. Once my grandson arrived, I found it hard not to visit. I’m a bit envious, though, of all those whose grandchildren are here and are able to see them as much as they want.

It’s not easy when your children move away from home. It’s even more difficult once grandchildren come, but I know I am blessed because of them.

Yes, my son and grandson are what make my life sweeter. Whatever your “taste berry” is this season, I hope you enjoy your blessings — not only on Thanksgiving, but the ones you receive all year.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

