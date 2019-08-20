Lights out, frights out

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”

PG-13

4 stars

Set in a typical small American town in 1968, Stella (Zoe Colletti) and her friends decide to visit a reputedly haunted house where town gossip says a girl who lived there previously would write and read horror stories from this book to children and then kill them.

Stella takes the book with her, which of course begins to write horror stories about Stella and her friends that become reality. Based upon author Alvin Schwartz’ collection of short stories for children, this adaptation is less an anthology and more so an ingenious weaving of those tales into one large narrative, keeping the essence and spirit of those stories.

The film also stars a young and very talented cast including Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn, and Austin Abrams. These relatively inexperienced actors will certainly have bright futures in Hollywood and deserve recognition for their excellent performances.

The film is directed by André Øvredal, who has proven his horror chops with “The Autopsy of Jane Doe.” Oscar-winning director and horror aficionado Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water,” “Pan’s Labyrinth”) is one of the writers, and his signature style can certainly be detected, blending perfectly without taking the spotlight away from the director.

“Scary Stories” is a perfect example of a horror film not relying on buckets of blood or viscera to have a frightening impact. Instead, the film implements jump scares, aimed squarely at its younger audience. However, there is also plenty of legitimate tension and dread that builds momentum throughout the movie. There is a nice balance at work here.

Commentary on the political climate of 1968 and Vietnam injected into the plot packs a punch without being oppressive or distracting from the main focus of the story.

While it doesn’t reinvent the horror movie wheel, “Scary Stories” a wonderful bundle of scares that can reach a younger audience. The characters are likable, fun, believable, and are backed by an intriguing mystery.

This one is well worth the time and price of admission.

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” is playing at AMC Edwardsville 12 and AMC Classic Eastgate 6.

