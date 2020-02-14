Little Rock Nine members went to college in Illinois

The ground-breaking struggles of the Little Rock Nine remain symbolic of the fight for civil rights in postwar America. Many of those students later attended college in Illinois.

Five members of the Nine sought higher education in the Land of Lincoln, including Elizabeth Eckford, who is depicted in a photo that has become a hallmark of the Little Rock unrest. In the picture, Eckford, then 15, walks stoically to the school as a crowd of angry white students, including several girls, scream insults at her.

Eckford later spent her freshman year in 1959-60 at Knox College in Galesburg. She left at the end of the spring semester, reportedly because she longed to be closer to home.

She was one of nine students who attempted to integrate Central High School, a public city school in the Arkansas capital of 2,000 students, none black. The move enraged many in Little Rock, including Gov. Orval Faubus, who steadfastly refused to allow desegregation at Central.

On Sept. 1, 1957, Faubus ordered the National Guard to surround Central to maintain order, though many believe the true reason was to prevent black students from entering. Two days later, a federal judge ordered desegregation, and the following day, the nine chosen students attempted to enter. Amid a threatening mob, soldiers blocked Eckford, who was the first to arrive, from entering. The other eight were later halted as well.

After much legal wrangling and more angry mobs, the students eventually began school on Sept. 25 with the protection of the 101st Airborne, finally sent by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Members of the Nine describe a miserable existence inside the school for the rest of the year, as they were tormented by emotional and physical violence.

*****

According to a 2007 article in Vanity Fair, the tumultuous year exacted a traumatic toll on Eckford, described by the magazine as “painfully shy.” Still, she remained under a glare, even after her first year at Central ended.

At Knox, she made the acquaintance of Mary Lu Aft, a senior who was chosen to serve as an adviser to a group of freshmen girls.

“It was kind of a predecessor to the resident assistants of today,” said Aft, who now lives in Cincinnati. “We were to help freshmen adjust to college life. She was one of 12 girls in my group.”

Aft recalled Eckford as “a very quiet girl, very respectful. She never talked about her experiences from Little Rock, at least not to me.”

Eckford subsequently enrolled in Central State University in Ohio but did not graduate. She later served in the U.S. Army and worked as a teacher and probation officer, despite struggles with depression and lingering bitterness from her Little Rock Nine days.

Ironically, she eventually became close to Hazel Bryan, one of the screaming girls from the iconic photo. The friendship was questioned by many for its sincerity and judgment, and later disintegrated. Now retired, Eckford lives in Little Rock and makes occasional public appearances, sometimes with the rest of the Nine.

*****

Other members of the Nine who sought higher education in Illinois include Terrence Roberts, who earned a doctorate from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, and Thelma Mothershed Wair, who earned a bachelor’s degree from the same institution. Minnijean Brown Trickey also attended SIUC as an undergraduate.

Wair went on to earn two additional degrees from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, while Gloria Ray Karlmark received a bachelor’s degree from Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.

Aft has retained an interest in the Little Rock Nine and shakes her head at their ordeal at Central High.

“What those students went through was unbelievable,” she says. “I mean, what prepares someone for that? And they were so young.”

