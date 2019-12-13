Local approach to a global issue

letter to editor stock image

With nuclear arms control treaties being torn up and unrest breaking out all over the world, some have rightly pointed to the danger of nuclear weapons in an unstable world.

The unfortunate side to the attention being given to nuclear weapons is the lack of attention being given to chemical weapons arms control efforts. The Chemical Weapons Convention treaty went into force in 1997. It bans the use, development, production, stockpiling and transfer of chemical weapons. So far, 193 countries have signed on to this agreement. As of last year, 96 percent of the world’s chemical weapons have been destroyed. The treaty augmented the 1925 Geneva Protocol, which prohibits the use of chemical and biological weapons in armed conflict.

The ‘90s treaty isn’t perfect because there are holdout states that have not signed the treaty. However, the CWC serves as the main line of defense against the danger of these weapons. Today, our country has destroyed 93 percent of its chemical weapons arsenal.

Although Russia is a geopolitical competitor of the United States, it has committed to destroying its chemical weapons arsenal. The U.S.-funded Cooperative Threat Reduction Program helped Russia secure chemical weapons sites at Shchuch’ye and Kizner. The CTR is a credit to arms control efforts. Russia’s arsenal was the largest in the world before reduction efforts began.

Other states that possessed chemical weapons like India, South Korea, Albania, Iraq, and Syria have also joined the CWC. Four countries remain outside the CWC: Israel, Egypt, North Korea, and South Sudan. Only North Korea is known to have a sizeable number of chemical weapons, about 5,000 metric tons. The country has had no communication with the Organization for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, an international organization formed to implement the agenda of the CWC. Another issue is Taiwan, which runs its own affairs and is an independent state even though the People’s Republic of China denies its independence. The country has a large chemical weapons industry.

The CWC emphasizes three tasks: elimination of chemical stockpiles, prevention of the emergence and proliferation of chemical weapons, and the promotion of the peaceful uses of chemistry. One of the problems of the CWC, and for the implementation of its agenda, is the lack of public outreach. Many don’t know how important this organization’s work really is. In 2009, several non-governmental organizations, facilitated by Green Cross International, established an informal global organization called the Chemical Weapons Convention Coalition to encourage the participation of civil society, academia, and non-governmental organizations in the CWC conference. Almost 300 non-governmental organizations have signed on since that time.

The organization hosted major conferences in 2004, 2007, 2009 and 2019. Any idea fades in time if it doesn’t have support. What would happen if citizens accessed their local governments, more approachable and less cash-drenched than the federal government, on support of the CWC? Local city councils have little bearing on what happens with the CWC. However, passing resolutions supporting the abolition of chemical weapons would serve as force that could raise public consciousness on this issue.

Jason Sibert

Peace Economy Project

