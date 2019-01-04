Looking forward, looking back

Geer Box

Here we go again. Another New Year’s Day, another New Year. Time to remember to write 2019 and not 2018 on your checks and contracts. Time to gather up your paperwork for yet another income tax return. Okay, that’s not due until mid-April, but ...

January is named for the Roman god Janus, who is usually depicted with two faces. One looks forward to the future; the other looks backward at the past. Janus is the god of gateways, gates, doors and doorways — and also the god of janitors, who get to clean all those gateways, gates, doors and doorways.

It’s normal to look forward and look back during January. If you had a fantastic 2018, for example, you look forward to more of the same in 2019. If last year wasn’t so great, you hope for more light at the end of the tunnel — and pray it isn’t the headlight of an oncoming train wreck.

As I enter 2019, there are decidedly mixed messages whirling in my mind. Nearly halfway through his first term, our president is proclaiming America is on its way to being great again. At this writing, the government is in partial shutdown because legislators of both red and blue persuasions are thinking twice about the legality, practicality, and even the morality of building a wall at the U.S. border with Mexico.

The tariffs that were designed to improve the American economy have begun to strangle the economic upturn we have supposedly enjoyed for the past decade. Some are even hinting we’re in for that bumpy ride I alluded to last year when I discussed the “great stock market burp.”

And the turning of the calendar page from one year to the next hasn’t improved anything about climate change, school shootings, urban decay, and homelessness. It hasn’t helped the increasing polarization of our society, with deepening divisions among races, genders, creeds, and even trivial issues.

Yet even philosophers can’t agree about how to deal with the two sides of January. Satchel Paige cautioned, “Don’t look back. Someone might be gaining on you.” Fleetwood Mac urged us, “Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow” (ironically, Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign theme song).

In 1979, Dionne Warwick warned that “a fool can lose tomorrow reaching back for yesterday” in her Grammy-winning “I Know I’ll Never Love This Way Again.” And George Santayana’s aphorism “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”? It’s used by both sides to justify their arguments.

What’s a person to do? Look back. Learn from the good and keep working toward your goals. Learn from the bad; don’t dwell on the mistakes, and by all means, forgive yourself. Easy to write but hard to do; I speak from experience.

And it could be worse. Until the eighth century B.C., when January and February were added to the Roman calendar, the new year started in March. (Just imagine gathering your tax return papers in March. Panic time!)

Here’s to a wonderful 2019!

