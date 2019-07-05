Love really is all you need

Mary at the Movies

How would you react if you woke up and The Beatles no longer existed and you were the only one who remembered them? That’s the gimmick behind director Danny Boyle’s new film, “Yesterday.”

The story follows Jack Malik (Himesh Patel), an aspiring singer-songwriter in England who is attempting to achieve his dreams of being a famous musician. Sadly, his success does not match his admiration for music, and his career is going nowhere. After one last disappointing gig, Jack decides to throw in the towel.

While riding his bike back home, a bus hits him during a 12-second global blackout. After waking up in the hospital, he slowly realizes he is now in a world where The Beatles never existed and he’s the only one who remembers them.

After accepting this new and tragic reality, he decides to do something about it. Jack hasn’t had any luck with his own music, so he decides to record and release their songs as his own.

Himesh Patel is spectacular. He delivers a charming, endearing, hilarious, and powerful performance. Besides being an incredibly talented actor, he is quite the musician. His versions of Paul’s, John’s, Ringo’s and George’s songs are quite good and keep their signature style without sounding like a crummy cover band.

Patel is backed by an outstanding supporting cast that includes Lily James, Joel Fry, Ed Sheeran, and Kate McKinnon. Ed Sheeran plays himself and executes a believable and enjoyable performance. It doesn’t always pan out when musicians attempt an acting career, but fortunately it works here.

The only complaint that can be brought against the film is that it requires basic knowledge of The Beatles. It won’t be a very entertaining time for younger generations who have not been introduced to their music or for those who never found interest in the British sensation.

The more you know about The Beatles, the more enjoyable the movie will be, as there are some jokes and references for those who have Beatlemania. The constant stream of jokes, gags, and puns will have every Beatles fan smiling from ear to ear and crying from laughing. But there are jokes made for every tier of fans, so being a fanatic is not required.

Fortunately, it’s charming and witty enough for those lacking in familiarity with the band. If you are a fan, this is the perfect movie to watch. It’s brilliant and truly understands what makes the heart of the Fab Four. This is easily one of the best films of the year.

“Yesterday” is playing at AMC Edwardsville 12.

