Madison County’s neighbor takes the wiser pandemic path

letter to editor stock image

Email letters to news@advantagenews.com

I have an acquaintance and his son who died horrible deaths from coronavirus. We have two friends, a couple, who were on ventilators for 4-5 weeks. She continues to fight for her life. He learned to move, feed himself and walk again after a month of subsequent rehab. This COVID-19 pandemic scare has come too close for me.

I was dismayed when the Madison County Health Board decided to open Madison County two weeks early in violation of Governor Pritzker’s executive order to shelter in place until end of May. This untimely decision bowed to political pressure in a cowardly act of uncivil disobedience, flaunting of the rule of law and order. St. Clair County made the sane, reasoned and caring decision to follow the rule of law and order as outlined by Gov. Pritzker. This decision shows true leadership in this crisis despite the same political pressure.

We citizens and our leaders can support our democracy or destroy it. I praise St. Clair officials for their foresight and reason. Madison County officials should look south to see the lighted path to a sane reopening. When we vote in November, let’s remember who took the courageous route and who took the easy, dangerous route.We citizens would do well to look at wearing face masks, staying at home, and physical distancing as tools in a sane, caring approach to this pandemic. When we respect reason, science, and rule of law, we bolster democracy. When the president gives the responsibility and authority to the governors to make decisions they think best for their states, then those governors’ decisions deserve respect. To do otherwise cracks our democracy, and in the process injures the health of the people of Madison County and beyond.

Can the Madison County Board and the health officials really have our people’s health at heart when they open for business as our infection count and death count continue to rise? I don’t think so. They certainly have no respect for law and order.Successful living with COVID-19 requires patience and mutual respect from all citizens and leaders. Preserving our democracy requires respecting institutions and its officers. Madison County officials did not make that choice this week.

Kay Ahaus

Madison County resident

MEGA Member