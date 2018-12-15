Madison County taking on infrastructure projects

letter to editor stock image

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 71 by Philip W. Chapman, County Board District 3 representative.

The purpose of this report is to provide information and aid in government transparency.

Committee: I attended the Committee on Dec. 10. I argued for a grant from UDAG (Urban Development Action Grant) interest (this means taxpayer dollars aren’t used) to the Southwestern Illinois Development Council, originally co-founded by Ralph Korte of Korte Construction. The Development Council membership includes 200 major corporations.

Judiciary-Facilities issue, Detention Center: Previously, the Judiciary Committee advised to upgrade and keep the Detention Center building due to cost-effectiveness. I voted on Finance Committee to earmark $185,000 for new air-handlers and a boiler. The board, along with (Chief) Judge (David) Hylla, will have to decide on how best to fund the rest of a proposed $935,000 upgrade (which is cost-effective compared to the $7.5 to $8 million for a new Detention Center.) I discussed funding options with Judge Hylla and auditor’s staff on Dec. 13.

issues: I attended the Dec. 12 Meeting. (1) MESD (Metro East Sanitary District) infrastructure: The county received $75 million to upgrade the levee system. The county must now decide how best to fund $16 million in needed infrastructure improvements to include dredging five lakes, pump repair, and improvement of the confluence of two major watersheds. (2) Comp time and vacation accrual: I expressed concern that established comp time and vacation procedures might not currently be followed. If so, this seems unfair to staff and to taxpayers.

Tax Cycle meeting: I chaired the Tax Cycle meeting Dec. 12. (1) Possible quadrennial assessment realignment: The chief county assessor reported on a possible quadrennial township assessment realignment. The advantages of change would be: (A) greater ease in conducting assessments and (B) less cost to the county. (2) Fee study: The committee decided to meet again on Dec. 19 to consider approval of a fee study for the Recorder's Office to accommodate new state statutes. (3) Economic indicators and a robust economy: Timely tax payments, early disbursals of revenue to taxing bodies by the Treasurer’s Office, and the number of deeds of conveyance reported by the Recorder's Office indicate a robust economy.

Transportation Committee: I attended the Transportation Committee Dec. 12. I voted for grant from Motor Fuel Tax Funds for the Southwestern Illinois Planning Commission. The commission remains instrumental in finding money for in county infrastructure needs.

Highland receives watershed grant

The city of Highland received a 319 grant for 60/40 cost share in the Silver Lake Watershed. The watershed includes many properties in District 3.

Grant money may be used for the following purposes; cover green manure crops, grassed waterways (acres), nutrient management plans, ponds and wetlands, shoreline stabilization, stream channel stabilization, streambank stabilization, and woodland improvement. For a map of applicable area, go to https://www.heartlandsconservancy.org/highlandssilverlake.php Applications may be submitted online or mailed to Heartlands Conservancy, Attn: Janet Buchanan, 3 North High St., Belleville, IL 62220

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman, County Board District 3