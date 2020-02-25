Making your life easier online

Buchheit

We offer many online tools and services to save you time. Here are five that can make your life easier:

Open your own personal my Social Security account, which will enable you to request a replacement Social Security card, verify your earnings, get future benefit estimates, obtain benefit verification letters, and more at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. We’ve recently added some new features like the Retirement Calculator to make doing business with us easier than ever.

Need answers to your Social Security-related questions? Visit our Frequently Asked Questions page at www.ssa.gov/faq.

You can complete and submit our online application for retirement benefits in as little as 15 minutes at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement.

Access our publications library — we have online booklets and pamphlets (including audio versions) on key subjects at www.ssa.gov/pubs.

Check out our blog for Social Security news and updates: Social Security Matters at blog.ssa.gov.

Please feel free to share these pages with your friends and family.

Retirement planning 101 with Social Security

Social Security benefits are part of the retirement plan of almost every American worker. If you’re among the people covered under Social Security, you need to know how much you might receive from us when you begin receiving benefits. These monthly payments may be a vital part of your retirement income.

We base your benefit payment on how much you earned during your working career. Higher lifetime earnings result in higher benefits. If there were some years you didn’t work or had low earnings, your benefit amount may be lower than if you had worked steadily. Even if you have never worked under Social Security, you may be able to get spouse’s retirement benefits if you are at least 62 years of age and your spouse receives retirement or disability benefits.

Our online retirement planners are a great place to start mapping out your retirement plan. You can access them at www.ssa.gov/planners/retire. We provide important information that you should know. Have you considered:

When you should apply for retirement?

What documents you need to provide?

Which factors may affect your retirement benefits?

What you should remember to do after you retire?

You can use our Retirement Calculator at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to get an instant estimate of your future retirement benefits, and to see the effects of different retirement age scenarios.

On our website, you’ll also find our Retirement Estimator. It gives estimates based on your actual Social Security earnings record. Please keep in mind that these are just estimates. You can access the Retirement Estimator at www.ssa.gov/estimator.

Once you know your estimated retirement benefits, you can start coordinating other parts of your retirement plan. Saving money is also important. It’s never too early to begin saving, and doing so can help you live more comfortably when you stop working.

Benefits for family members may also be important to you. When you start receiving Social Security retirement benefits, members of your family may also qualify to receive benefits on your record. You can learn more at www.ssa.gov/benefits. Please share this information with family and friends to help them prepare for retirement.

Social Security and Women’s History Month

In March, our nation celebrates Women’s History Month. Today, more women work, pay Social Security taxes, and earn credit toward monthly retirement income than at any other time in our nation’s history.

Social Security has served a vital role in the lives of women for over 80 years. With longer life expectancies than men, women tend to live more years in retirement and have a greater chance of exhausting other sources of income. With the national average life expectancy for women in the United States rising, many women have decades to enjoy retirement. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, a female born today can expect to live more than 80 years. Women need to plan early and wisely for retirement.

Our benefits planner website at www.ssa.gov/planners provides detailed information about how marriage, widowhood, divorce, self-employment, government service, and other life or career events can affect your Social Security benefit.

We base your benefits on your earnings, so we encourage you to create your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount and review your earnings to ensure they are correct. If you find an error, gather proof of your earnings, such as a W-2 form, a tax return, a wage stub or pay slip, or your own wage records, and contact us. Read our publication How to Correct Your Social Security Earnings Record at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10081.pdf for more information.

Would you like to learn more about how we support women? Check out our online booklet, Social Security: What Every Woman Should Know. You can find it at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10127.pdf. Sharing it with family and friends could change their lives for the better.

Social Security and household workers

Do you plan to pay a cleaning person, cook, gardener, babysitter, or other household worker at least $2,200 in 2020? This amount includes any cash you pay for your household employee’s transportation, meals, and housing. If you will pay at least $2,200 to one person, you have some additional financial responsibilities.

When you pay at least $2,200 in wages to a household worker, you must do all of the following:

Deduct Social Security and Medicare taxes from those wages.

Pay these taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

Report the wages to Social Security.

For every $2,200 in wages, most household employees earn credits toward Social Security benefits and Medicare coverage. To learn more about credits, see “How your household worker earns credits for Social Security” below. Generally, people need 10 years of work to qualify for:

Retirement benefits (as early as age 62).

Disability benefits for the worker and the worker’s dependents.

Survivors benefits for the worker’s family.

Medicare benefits.

You can learn more about reporting household worker income at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10021.pdf.

Social Security number for children

Getting your newborn a Social Security number is important. If your child is born in a hospital, the easiest way to secure a Social Security number is when you give information for your child’s birth certificate. If you wait to apply for a number at a Social Security office, you may encounter delays while we verify your child’s birth certificate.

When you give information for your child’s birth certificate at the hospital, you’ll be asked whether you want to apply for a Social Security number for your child. If you say “yes,” you need to provide both parents’ Social Security numbers, if you can. Even if you don’t know both parents’ Social Security numbers, you can still apply for a number for your child.

There are many reasons why your child should have a Social Security number. You need a Social Security number to claim your child as a dependent on your income tax return. Your child may also need a number if you plan to:

Open a bank account for your child.

Buy savings bonds for your child.

Get medical coverage for your child.

Apply for government services for your child.

You can read more about Social Security numbers for children at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10023.pdf.

Share this information with people who are expecting a child. Applying for a Social Security card at the hospital will save them time and let focus on the new member of their family.

Questions and answers

General

Question:

I run a bed and breakfast. By this time every year, I am tired of all the paperwork involved with filing taxes. Is there an easier way for small businesses to file W-2s for their employees?

Answer:

Absolutely. If you are a small business owner or entrepreneur, you should check out Social Security’s Business Services Online (BSO) website. There, you can file your employees’ W-2s and W-2cs electronically and print out the W-2s to provide paper copies to your employees. You also can verify the Social Security numbers of your employees. Our online services are easy to use, fast, and secure. Visit our BSO page at www.socialsecurity.gov/bso.

Question:

I recently applied for a replacement Social Security card, but I might be moving before it arrives in the mail. What should I do if I move before I get it?

Answer:

Once we have verified all your documents and processed your application, it takes approximately 10 to 14 days to receive your replacement Social Security card. If you move after applying for your new card, notify the post office of your change of address and the post office will forward your card to your new address. If you do not receive your card, please contact your local Social Security office. To get a replacement, you will have to resubmit your evidence of identity and U.S. citizenship, or your lawful immigration status and authority to work. You can learn more at www.socialsecurity.gov.

Retirement

Question:

How are my retirement benefits calculated?

Answer:

Your Social Security benefits are based on earnings averaged over your lifetime. Your actual earnings are first adjusted or "indexed" to account for changes in average wages since the year the earnings were received. Then we calculate your average monthly indexed earnings during the 35 years in which you earned the most. We apply a formula to these earnings and arrive at your basic benefit. This is the amount you would receive at your full retirement age. You may be able to estimate your benefit by using our Retirement Estimator, which offers estimates based on your Social Security earnings. You can find the Retirement Estimator at www.socialsecurity.gov/estimator.

Question:

I plan to retire soon. When are Social Security benefits paid?

Answer:

Social Security benefits are paid each month. Generally, new retirees receive their benefits on either the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of each month, depending on the day in the month the retiree was born. If you receive benefits as a spouse, your benefit payment date will be determined by your spouse’s birth date.

For a calendar showing actual payment dates, see the Schedule of Social Security Benefit Payments at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs.

Disability

Question:

What is substantial gainful activity (SGA)?

Answer:

We use the term “substantial gainful activity,” or “SGA,” to describe a level of work activity and earnings. Work is “substantial” if it involves doing significant physical or mental activities or a combination of both.

If you earn more than a certain amount and are doing productive work, we generally consider that you are engaging in SGA. For example, the monthly SGA amount for 2020 is $1,260. For statutorily blind individuals, that amount is $2,110. In these cases, you would not be eligible for disability benefits if you made over those amounts. You can read more about substantial gainful activity and if your earnings qualify as SGA at www.socialsecurity.gov/oact/cola/sga.html.

Question:

I need to apply for disability benefits. Where do I start?

Answer:

Begin by looking at our Disability Starter Kit. You can find it online at www.socialsecurity.gov/disability/disability_starter_kits.htm or you can request a copy by calling 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). The Disability Starter Kit will help you prepare for your application and interview. When you are ready, you can apply online at www.socialsecurity.gov/applyfordisability or make an appointment to apply in person at a local Social Security office. Remember, our online disability application is convenient and secure. Don’t stand in line, go online at www.socialsecurity.gov.

Supplemental Security Income

Question:

I’m 38 years old and have been approved to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) disability benefits. I was surprised to learn that my payment will be reduced because I live with my mom. Why’s that?

Answer:

SSI is a needs-based program, so any other income you receive — including non-monetary income such as help with your bills or other expenses — can have an effect on your benefit payment. Your SSI payments may be reduced if you are receiving food, shelter, or monetary assistance. If you move, or if the situation in your mom’s household changes, be sure to contact Social Security. For more information, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/ssi.

Question:

How do I report a change of address if I’m getting Supplemental Security Income (SSI)?

Answer:

A person receiving SSI must report any change of address by calling our toll-free number, 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778), or by visiting a local office within 10 days after the month the change occurs. If you receive SSI, you cannot complete a change of address online. You should report your new address to Social Security so you can continue to get mail from Social Security when necessary, even if you get your benefits electronically by direct deposit or Direct Express. Learn more about SSI at www.socialsecurity.gov/ssi.

Medicare

Question:

I didn’t enroll in Medicare Part B back when my Part A started a few years ago. Can I enroll now?

Answer:

It depends. The general enrollment period for Medicare Part B, medical insurance, begins January 1 and runs through March 31. Keep in mind that although there is no monthly premium for Medicare Part A, there will be a premium for your Medicare Part B. In most cases, that premium goes up each 12-month period you were eligible for it and elected not to enroll. If you are covered by a group healthcare plan based on your employment or the employment of a spouse, you may qualify for a special enrollment. Special enrollments may be processed at any point during the year, but require proof of coverage. To find out more about Medicare, visit www.medicare.gov or www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/.

Question:

I applied for Medicare benefits last week. How can I check the status of my application?

Answer:

You can check the application status online with your personal my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/signin, but you must wait five days from the date you originally filed. If you are unable to check your status online, call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778), Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Betsy Buchheit is Social Security district manager in Alton.

