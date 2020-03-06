Marching into tourism

Brett Stawar

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a monthly column provided by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau that discusses the tourism sector and event updates.

March is a month full of change and ways to set the standards for 2020. March is the end of the first quarter of the year. It is the beginning of daylight saving time and spring. It brings March Madness and the notorious Julius Caesar quote, “Beware the ides of March.” March is known for coming in like a lion and going out like a lamb. For us, the month of March is a turning point as we march into tourism for 2020.

Already this year, we have wrapped up a respectable eagle season of getaways and events, Groundhog Day, restaurant week and more as your tourism bureau. We launched a new website in this year that is just starting to get its legs and will usher in a new era of tourism for our region in the years to come.

But there is something also unsettling about this season of change and renewal. The river forecasts are not looking good for a spring outlook, but time will tell. The coronavirus is impacting our ability to grow the economy of the United States and the world, and in our destination we have had to pause some international efforts. And the economy of the world seems to be nearing that recession trend.

Lucky for us, we can count on tourism to help continue to be a resilient engine that drives us through 2020 and into the new definition of who we are. Because, you see, tourism is a reflection of us. Our place, what we make of it and how we tell our story to the world.

Collectively, we are what sets this destination apart and we rely on the generations of the past that paved the way and the pioneering spirit of our current-day residents. The Great Rivers & Routes region is full of salt of the earth people, with strong work ethics and a story appealing to many. The experiences, tastes and natural beauty of this region will continue to drive people here to visit and create a nice welcome mat for them to stay, if they feel so inclined. During this month of March, ask yourself the ways you help make this a unique place to visit, live and enjoy.

One thing is for certain as March Madness descends upon us: we have a wonderful place to call home. We have world-class attractions all around us. And we have those quaint neighborhoods that people want to discover and retreat to. We have the people who make up Great Rivers & Routes. Take a deeper dive into some amazing stories that celebrate who we are at RiversandRoutes.com.

Stawar is president and CEO of the tourism bureau, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Calhoun, Greene and Montgomery counties.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter