Masters of the brew-niverse

Visiting this craft brewery and eatery in western Madison County is always fun.

Originally a bakery, which it remained until the 1980s, the brewery took over the vacant building in 2015 and turned it into a hipster meeting place with good grub and quality brews.

The building is humongous. You either enter from the small parking lot on the far end of the building near the brewing facilities, or from street parking on the restaurant side.

I entered from the parking lot on my recent visit past the small patio. Once you enter the building, you notice the large windows peering into the brewing area and the fermenting tanks lined up. On the opposite side of the bricked hallway are windows showcasing this community’s waterfront area.

It releases into a large open area with local historic memorabilia and trendy modern art pieces. A door to your right leads into event space for live entertainment and other soirées this place is fond of hosting. Walk past the restrooms and through the main door into the restaurant and tap room.

Some merchandise and beers for sale are to your left when you enter and to your right is seating and the long bar across the front of the giant room. There are a plethora of wooden tables and chairs for patrons strewn through the room, plenty of space for large crowds.

Along the left wall is a shuffleboard, while a pool table, a couple of dartboards and board games are located in the upper right corner of the room near the bar.

My visit was all about the food and beer, though. My cousin was equally as stoked to get his hands on the food and drink menus.

The menu is small, but large on culinary delights. I started with an appetizer of Bavarian pretzels served with beer cheese. You get four large dark brown pretzel sticks that are extremely crunchy outside, but doughy as heck inside. Lather them up with the delectable creamy cheese and you’ll be started off right on your meal. There is also a whole grain mustard sauce available by request.

As for the rest of my order, I turned to the seasonal tacos portion of the menu. You get two tacos with a side. Normally you get two of the same style, but I asked for one of each and because it wasn’t busy, they obliged me. The server said during busier times that option may not be available. I appreciated the hospitality.

The two options are General Tso’s chicken and butternut squash. They are served on a small flour tortillas, but corn tortillas are available by request.

I absolutely loved the General Tso’s version, while the squash was OK. The fried chicken chunks were tender with a sensational crunch to the breading and the ultra sweetness of the General Tso’s sauce topped it all. The broccoli slaw made for a good companion to the chicken, too.

The butternut squash version comprised roasted squash, sautéed kale, roasted pumpkin seeds and a smoky pumpkin sauce. I would say my favorite part was the roasted pumpkin seeds. They offered a rich taste to the taco. Other than that, I was a little underwhelmed.

As for my side, I went with a simple greens salad, which consisted of a romaine lettuce blend doused in a sweet vinaigrette. It was indeed simple, but rich in taste and healthy to boot. I was surprised at how much I enjoyed it.

My friend went with The Murray on their awesome sandwich menu. It consisted of smoked turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese and honey mustard, all pressed together on a ciabatta bun. He ordered creamy coleslaw as his side. He raved about the taste and I must say, it looked good.

Lots of other sandwich and a few burger options make up much of the rest of the menu. Make sure to ask about the burger of the week.

Now for the best part, the beers.

They offer a slew of original brews on tap. I started with the carrot cake brown ale. This dark, frothy masterpiece surprised me how good it was. Brewed with carrots and warming spices, it had a great rich and sweet taste, similar to a winter warmer on the flavor spectrum.

Next, I went for their classic hibiscus tart. Way on the other end of the taste scale, this beer is light with a puckery tinge to it. It’s pink in color and very refreshing; probably more of a summer choice, but one of my favorites here.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - five stars

Service - four and a half stars

Food - four stars

Price - $$

Any idea of the name of this brewery and eatery in western Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton