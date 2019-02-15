Meat mecca

secret diner new logo

Barbecue was the fare of choice for my latest stop and this new hot spot on the western border of Madison County was the perfect place.

This haven of smoked meats opened its second location here in late summer. It’s easy to find, nestled alongside a busy road through town.

There is even a drive-through, a rare but nice touch for a barbecue joint.

Walk inside and you’ll come to a wall of firewood you can follow to the counter to order. Well, that, and the potent aroma of smoked meats.

Once you order at the counter, take a number and find a spot to sit. There’s a nice selection of craft beers on draft and even more in bottles at the counter.

A dark wood floor fills the restaurant, along with wooden tables and metal chairs. Each table is equipped with house-made barbecue sauces and a roll of paper towels.

I ordered burnt ends with two sides; macaroni and cheese and sweet potato casserole. It came with a couple pieces of white bread and a creamy whipped spread. All orders are served on a large metal tray.

If you’re not familiar with burnt ends, they are cut from the point ends of a beef brisket. They can have a little bit of fat and include a nice char on the edges. When they’re cooked right, they are very tender.

They are just that here. They practically melted in my mouth with extreme juiciness. I gussied them up with a thin red sauce, which had a little sweetness and spiciness. They also offer a mustard sauce.

The only complaint I had on the burnt ends was the lack of smoke flavor. They were a little bland, but still good and super tender.

Next, I dug into what I’d call a destination dish for this place — mac and cheese. It’s baked into a small foil cup with cheese crusted onto the top.

Once you uncover the flavorful prize under the cheese crust, your palate will enter a frenzy. The creaminess and rich taste is sensational. The dish’s big spiral noodles are super tender: I couldn’t get enough.

The sweet potato casserole was interesting. Also baked in a small foil cup, it was crusted over with marshmallows. Below were piping-hot sweet potatoes mixed with cinnamon apples.

My dining companion went with the peppered turkey sandwich and mac and cheese. He was equally impressed with the mac and cheese and liked his turkey, too. His bun was piled high and he said the meat was tender and juicy, with a strong peppery punch on the back end.

With options like wood-fired tacos and burgers, wings, loaded nachos and loaded twisted fries, you can’t go wrong. Taco choices include an adobo pork, spiced brisket and pork belly and pineapple, plus a few others.

The pig and hen sandwich is on my radar for next time. It consists of pork belly, pulled pork, ham and a fried egg.

Any idea of the name of this barbecue mecca that opened in 2018 in western Madison County? Scroll down to see if you are right!

Fire-N-Smoke Wood Fired Kitchen and Frozen Custard, 1800 Vaughn Road in Wood River